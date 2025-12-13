Jemima Goldsmith appeals to Elon Musk over alleged suppression of Imran Khan posts

Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan, has claimed that social media platform X has sharply curtailed the reach of her posts drawing attention to his imprisonment and prison conditions.

In a message directed at X owner Elon Musk, Jemima said Imran Khan, whom she described as Pakistan’s democratically elected prime minister ousted in 2022, has spent the past 22 months in what she called harsh solitary confinement. She stated that their two sons have been unable to see or speak to their father for months and are not allowed to send him letters, while his name has effectively been erased from Pakistani television and radio broadcasts.

She said X remains the only independent platform through which she can raise these issues. However, referring to an analysis by Grok, X’s artificial intelligence tool, Jemima alleged that her account has been subjected to undisclosed throttling, drastically reducing the visibility of her posts.

According to figures she shared, her account, which has more than 3.5 million followers, recorded between 400 and 900 million impressions per month throughout 2023 and early 2024. By contrast, she said her total impressions for the entirety of 2025 so far amount to just 28.6 million, representing a fall of around 97 percent.

She added that the sharp decline began in May 2025, when a post briefly reached four million impressions following the lifting of Pakistan’s ban on X, after which engagement dropped steeply once again.

Urging Musk to uphold his stated commitment to free expression, Jemima called on X to remove what she described as unlawful restrictions on her account, arguing that legitimate political speech should not be silenced.