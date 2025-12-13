Independent Group ‘secures majority’ in PBC elections for Punjab seats

ISLAMABAD: The Independent Group Saturday emerged victorious in the unofficial results of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) elections for Punjab, winning a clear majority of the contested seats.

According to preliminary results, 11 seats were contested from Punjab, out of which the Independent Group secured eight seats, while the Professional Group won only two. The remaining result is subject to official confirmation.

Prominent lawyer leader Ahsan Bhoon and Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar were elected as members of the Pakistan Bar Council from Punjab. Former Lahore High Court Bar Association president Hafiz-ur-Rehman Chaudhry was also elected, along with Syed Qalb Hassan, Pir Masood Chishti, Saqib Akram Gondal, Aamir Saeed Raan, and Tahir Nasrullah Waraich.

PTI leader Salman Akram Raja and Shafqat Chohan won from the Professional Group or Hamid Khan Group.

After the vote count concluded, Ahsan Bhoon and Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar addressed the media, describing the outcome as a victory for the legal fraternity. They expressed hope that the newly elected council would work to protect lawyers’ rights and strengthen the legal system.

The final and official results are expected to be announced after formal confirmation by the election authorities.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the Independent Group on securing a clear majority in the PBC elections. In a statement, he extended congratulations to Ahsan Bhoon and Azam Nazir Tarar on their election as PBC members and lauded the group’s success nationwide.

The Prime Minister said the confidence shown by the legal community reflected its desire for responsible and credible leadership to address lawyers’ issues and uphold the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law. He noted that Azam Nazir Tarar had consistently worked to resolve challenges faced by lawyers and had been directed to remain in close contact with the legal fraternity to ensure their legitimate rights.

Reaffirming the government’s support, the Prime Minister described the legal community as a vital pillar of the state and pledged continued cooperation to strengthen harmony between the bar and the bench in the broader interest of justice and the rule of law.

The Pakistan Bar Council is the apex regulatory body for lawyers in the country, and its elections are widely seen as an important indicator of leadership trends within the legal community.