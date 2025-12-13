Faiz Hameed conviction sets new red lines, insist ministers

State Minister Talal Ch says landmark sentence will curb future interference

Terms court-martial of ex-ISI chief precedent-setting, claims key Imran-era decisions linked to Faiz

Dr Fazal says ruling proves ‘no one above the law,’ accusing Faiz–Imran nexus of political engineering

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Friday said the landmark sentencing of former spymaster Faiz Hameed had set a powerful new precedent within the armed forces, expressing hope that the conviction would curb future “interference” in politics and compel any officer—in service or retired—to think twice before crossing legal or institutional boundaries.

He said the 14-year rigorous imprisonment handed down by a military court underscored that accountability now applied “across the board” and signalled a shift that could reshape civil-military conduct moving forward.

The former head of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was sentenced to 14 years rigorous imprisonment by a military court on four charges related to engaging in political activities, violation of the Official Secret Act detrimental to the safety and interest of the state, misuse of authority and government resources, and causing wrongful loss to persons, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Chaudhry claimed that decisions made by former prime minister Imran Khan “revolved around Faiz Hameed’s recommendations”.

“Faisal Vawda and other representatives have given evidence of this before. As a political worker, I have seen this happen.”

Chaudhry further said that the matter is being investigated by “an institution which has set a new standard for transparency in Pakistan” and discouraged speculating about future steps until it is complete.

“We are hopeful that they (investigators) will uncover the truth after performing an investigation on its merits,” he said. “Instead of speculating, we should wait for the investigation.”

The state minister elaborated that the former spymaster was jailed because he “crossed a legal red line” and further said that crossing red lines instead of participating in politics “would come to an end”.

“Any action against whoever has broken the law and damaged Pakistan, its army and its perception, to prevent them from doing it in the future, is the right choice,” he stated.

Faiz Hameed case sets precedent: Dr Fazal

Meanwhile, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry termed the recent decision regarding former Lt General Faiz Hameed as historic and said it has made clear the law is equal for everyone.

Addressing a press conference here Friday, he said the decision has further strengthened the process of self-accountability within the Pakistan Armed Forces and restored public confidence in the institution.

The minister said Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir has proven that no one was above the law. He said Faiz Hameed used his office according to personal likes and dislikes. In the name of national interest, Faiz Hameed toppled and formed governments, he added.

“When you use a state office for political engineering, there will be consequences,” he said, adding that illegal and fabricated cases were framed against the PML-N leadership at the behest of Faiz Hameed.

The minister said the nexus between Faiz Hameed and Imran Khan created political instability in the country. Through this nexus, an unsuccessful attempt was made to create division within the Pakistan Armed Forces, he added.

He urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to abandon its negative politics. Imran Khan and PTI consider Adiala Jail to be their party secretariat, he remarked.

He said Imran Khan’s X account is spewing venom against state institutions. Under the leadership of Field Marshal General Asim Munir, the Pakistan Armed Forces set a remarkable example of success in Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, he added.

The minister said Pakistan is progressing successfully on the diplomatic front, but unfortunately one political party is spreading negative propaganda against the state. A convicted criminal sitting in jail is continuously spewing venom against the Pakistan Armed Forces, he said.

He said it is the collective responsibility of all Pakistanis to counter the propaganda of such elements. “We want good relations with Afghanistan, but it is their responsibility to ensure that Afghan soil is not used for terrorism in Pakistan,” he remarked.

He also criticized the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for opposing the ongoing counter-terrorism operation in the province.

Hameed, a former lieutenant general, was taken into custody in August 2024, as the military announced the initiation of Field General Court Martial (FGCM) proceedings against him.

The move was prompted by allegations of misconduct levelled by the owner of a private housing society and had shattered the long-standing perception that spy chiefs were untouchable in the country where generals have long wielded unparalleled influence.

In December 2024, a military court indicted Hameed on three counts—engaging in political activities, violating anti-espionage laws, and abusing his authority. The indictment marked the start of the trial of the former intelligence chief before an FGCM.

At the time, the ISPR had said that “events related to creating agitation and unrest, leading to multiple incidents, including, but not limited to May 9, 2023, for fomenting instability at the behest of and in collusion with vested political interests” were also being investigated.