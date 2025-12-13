ECP establishes EMCCs to address complaints during PS-09 Shikarpur by-polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday established four-tier Election Monitoring and Control Centres (EMCC) to swiftly address public complaints during the PS-09 Shikarpur by-election scheduled for December 14.

An ECP spokesperson said the centres have been set up at the federal, provincial, divisional, and district levels to ensure easy access for citizens. Trained staff have been deployed to handle grievances promptly, with the centres serving as public contact points for election-related concerns.

Complaints can be lodged via email at [email protected], through the dedicated helpline 051-111-327-000, or by fax at 051-920-4404.

The EMCC will remain operational round-the-clock from Saturday until polling concludes and results are finalized.

The centres are also equipped with systems to monitor both social and electronic media, enabling timely response to issues raised during the electoral process.