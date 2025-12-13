NATIONAL

ECP establishes EMCCs to address complaints during PS-09 Shikarpur by-polls

By Staff Correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday established four-tier Election Monitoring and Control Centres (EMCC) to swiftly address public complaints during the PS-09 Shikarpur by-election scheduled for December 14.

An ECP spokesperson said the centres have been set up at the federal, provincial, divisional, and district levels to ensure easy access for citizens. Trained staff have been deployed to handle grievances promptly, with the centres serving as public contact points for election-related concerns.

Complaints can be lodged via email at [email protected], through the dedicated helpline 051-111-327-000, or by fax at 051-920-4404.

The EMCC will remain operational round-the-clock from Saturday until polling concludes and results are finalized.

The centres are also equipped with systems to monitor both social and electronic media, enabling timely response to issues raised during the electoral process.

Previous article
China holds national memorial for Nanjing Massacre victims, calling for remembrance of history
Next article
Pakistan Police shines at 35th National Games with 30-medal haul
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Trump appears in newly released photos from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate

WASHINGTON: Congressional Democrats released 19 new images from the estate of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Friday, including photos of now-President...

Blast on Wana–Karikot Road kills Afghan refugee girl, injures boy in South Waziristan

SHC dismisses challenge to mandatory Ajrak-design vehicle number plates in Sindh

Thailand vows to keep fighting Cambodia despite Trump’s ceasefire claim

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.