China holds national memorial for Nanjing Massacre victims, calling for remembrance of history

BEIJING: The 12th national memorial day was observed on Saturday to honor the 300,000 victims killed by Japanese troops during the Nanjing Massacre, as this year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Despite the winter chill, thousands dressed in dark attire gathered at the public square of the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, capital of east China’s Jiangsu Province, with white flowers pinned to their chests, to take part in the ceremony.

China’s national flag was flown at half-mast in front of the crowd that included survivors of the massacre, local students and international guests.

Sirens began blaring at 10:01 a.m. Drivers in the downtown area stopped their vehicles and honked in unison, while pedestrians paused to observe a moment of silence in memory of the victims.

The Nanjing Massacre took place when Japanese troops captured the then-Chinese capital on December 13, 1937. Over the course of six weeks, they proceeded to kill approximately 300,000 Chinese civilians and unarmed soldiers in one of the most barbaric episodes of WWII.

In 2014, China’s top legislature designated December 13 as a national memorial day for the massacre victims. The Chinese government has also preserved survivors’ testimonies in both written transcripts and on video. These documents on the massacre were listed on UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register in 2015.

Eight survivors of the Nanjing Massacre have passed away since the beginning of 2025, reducing the number of living registered survivors to 24.