NATIONAL

Blast on Wana–Karikot Road kills Afghan refugee girl, injures boy in South Waziristan

By Staff Correspondent

WANA: An explosion ripped through a bridge on the Wana–Karikot Road near Faizullah Kot in Lower Wana, South Waziristan, on Friday, killing an افغان refugee girl and injuring a boy, police said.

According to police sources, the blast occurred when explosive material planted on the bridge detonated as a Biju car was crossing. The injured boy was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police confirmed that the explosives had been planted on the bridge several days prior to the incident. Following the blast, security forces and police cordoned off the area and launched an investigation to determine the type of explosive used and identify those responsible.

The site of the explosion, located about three kilometres from Wana city, is a populated area and lies near the residence of tribal elder Malik Jameel, a pro-government tribal malik. The bridge leads to his house, and initial findings suggest he may have been the intended target.

Authorities said further details would be shared as the investigation continues.

