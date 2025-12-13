AGP asked to present mechanism to address violations of 24-hour production rule

ISLAMABAD: The Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP), Mansoor Usman Awan, has been directed to present a comprehensive mechanism to address complaints related to non-compliance with the legal requirement of producing a detained person before a magistrate within 24 hours.

The directive was issued during the 56th meeting of the National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee (NJPMC), chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi, held on Saturday.

At the previous, 55th meeting of the NJPMC, the AGP had informed the committee that the issue of enforced disappearances had largely been addressed through a recent amendment to Section 11EEEE of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, which mandates the production of detainees before a magistrate within 24 hours. He had also assured the forum that the government was considering a comprehensive mechanism to redress complaints of non-compliance, which would be presented at the next meeting.

During Saturday’s session, the NJPMC reviewed the implementation status of decisions taken earlier and deliberated on key policy matters. The committee unanimously reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening institutional capacity, expediting access to justice, and ensuring the efficient and effective delivery of justice.

The meeting, held at the Supreme Court of Pakistan building, was attended by the chief justices of all high courts, while the chief justice of the Federal Constitutional Court of Pakistan participated on special invitation.

Commercial Litigation Corridor

Reviewing progress on the Commercial Litigation Corridor (CLC), the committee examined the recommendations of a sub-committee formed to tackle protracted litigation and injunctive orders in commercial, revenue and fiscal matters.

The sub-committee proposed several reforms, including the establishment of dedicated benches, measures to curb frivolous litigation, the creation of a screening committee at the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) level, avoidance of coercive revenue targets for state-owned enterprises, and improvements in tribunal structures. The report, shared with the high courts for feedback, was unanimously approved.

The NJPMC decided to implement the recommendations and directed the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) to forward them to the FBR. The LJCP was also asked to request the FBR to establish a taxation and revenue case management mechanism at each high court, similar to the system in place at the Supreme Court.

Case disposal timelines

On case disposal timelines, the committee praised the disposal of 558,474 cases out of 1,253,425 in specified categories within the notified timeframe during the previous quarter, calling it a reflection of the high courts’ strong commitment.

Special appreciation was recorded for the Lahore High Court (LHC) for deciding a record 465,455 cases in the notified categories. The Peshawar High Court (PHC) was also commended for prioritising inheritance cases and implementing a double docket regime.

The committee directed the high courts to dispose of the oldest succession cases, up to the year 2019, within 30 days.

Participants also appreciated the establishment of model trial courts to deal with chronic civil and criminal cases. During the period under review, the LHC disposed of 6,246 civil and 22,594 criminal cases; the Sindh High Court (SHC) 1,108 civil and 8,368 criminal cases; the PHC 308 and 332; the Balochistan High Court (BHC) 235 and 374; and the Islamabad High Court (IHC) 99 and 21 cases, respectively.

District judiciary and jail reforms

The NJPMC directed a special committee to finalise its recommendations on District Judiciary Reforms within 30 days for consideration at the next meeting. The chief justice of the LHC was asked to convene a meeting of the reform committee in Lahore for this purpose.

On jail reforms, the LJCP Secretariat informed the forum that reports of the relevant sub-committees, along with a consolidated action plan, had been shared with the chairpersons of the Provincial Justice Committees.

Use of AI in judiciary

Following extensive consultations with experts, a draft titled National Guidelines for the Use of Artificial Intelligence in Judicial Institutions in Pakistan was presented to the committee. The draft highlighted the finalisation of the National Judicial Automation Committee (NJAC).

The guidelines will be finalised and placed before the NJPMC for approval at its next meeting.

E-filing of cases

Under the digital transformation roadmap, the committee approved the immediate initiation of e-filing in all district courts as the first phase of the National E-Court Project.

It was also decided that the high courts would review existing rules, including relevant provisions of Schedule I of the Code of Civil Procedure, or exercise their rule-making powers — as already done by the SHC — to facilitate electronic filing of cases.

Family support and mediation centres

The committee appreciated the proposal to establish one-window, integrated family and women facilitation centres within judicial complexes. The proposal, presented by the National Commission on the Status of Women, was approved in principle, subject to the government’s commitment to provide the required funding.