8 Muslim states FMs slam Israeli ‘attack’ on UNRWA HQ, reaffirm support for Palestinian refugees

In joint statement, FMs of Pakistan, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Qatar, KSA, Türkiye, and UAE condemn storming of UNRWA headquarters as blatant violation of international law

Calls UNRWA indispensable for welfare of refugees, highlighting its role in education, health, and social services

Warn weakening UNRWA could trigger regional repercussions, urging international community for sustainable funding and operational support

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and the United Arab Emirates on Friday strongly condemned the storming of the UNRWA headquarters in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem by Israeli forces, calling it a blatant violation of international law.

In a joint statement, they reaffirmed the indispensable role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in safeguarding the rights, dignity, and well-being of Palestinian refugees amid escalating tensions and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers condemned the storming of the UNRWA headquarters in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood as an attack representing a flagrant violation of international law and the inviolability of UN premises, which constituted an unacceptable escalation. “This attack also violated the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice dated 22 October 2025, which clearly stated that Israel, as an occupying power, is under an obligation not to impede the operations of UNRWA and, on the contrary, to facilitate them,” the statement said.

The FMs said, “For decades, UNRWA has carried out a unique mandate entrusted to it by the international community, providing protection, education, health care, social services, and emergency assistance to millions of Palestinian refugees in its areas of operation, in accordance with UN General Assembly Resolution 302 (1949),” it added.

The joint statement said, “The adoption of the UN General Assembly resolution to renew UNRWA’s mandate for an additional three years reflects international confidence in the vital role played by the agency and the continuity of its operations.”

In light of the unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, the ministers underscored the essential role UNRWA played in delivering humanitarian assistance through its network of distribution centers, ensuring that food, relief items, and necessities reach those in need fairly and efficiently, in accordance with Security Council Resolution 2803.

UNRWA’s schools and health facilities remain a lifeline for refugee communities in Gaza, continuing to provide education and essential primary health care under extremely challenging conditions, which contributes to the implementation of President Trump’s Plan on the ground and enables the Palestinian people to remain in their land and rebuild their homeland, they added.

The ministers stressed that UNRWA’s role was irreplaceable.

“No other entity possesses the infrastructure, expertise, and field presence required to meet the needs of Palestinian refugees or to ensure continuity of services at the necessary scale,” they added.

They said, “Any weakening of the agency’s capacity would have grave humanitarian, social, and political repercussions across the region.”

Accordingly, the ministers called upon the international community to ensure sustainable and adequate funding for UNRWA and to provide the agency with the political and operational space needed to continue its vital work “in all five fields of operations.”

“Supporting UNRWA is a cornerstone of maintaining stability, preserving human dignity, and upholding the rights of Palestinian refugees until a just and lasting solution to their plight is achieved in accordance with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions, including UN General Assembly resolution 194,” they added.