Third Modi–Trump call since US tariff increase

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that he spoke by phone with US President Donald Trump, as New Delhi continues to push for relief from punitive 50% US tariffs imposed on some of India’s key exports in response to its Russian oil purchases.

“We reviewed the progress in our bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments,” Modi said in a post on X. A White House official confirmed the call but did not provide details.

The two leaders have now spoken three times since Washington doubled tariffs on Indian imports — up to as much as 50% — affecting textiles, chemicals and food items including shrimp. Modi described his latest conversation with Trump as “warm and engaging”, adding that both sides would keep working together for “global peace, stability and prosperity”.

Trade talks collapsed in late July after India resisted opening its markets to US farm products and refused to acknowledge Trump’s mediation efforts during an India-Pakistan conflict. Negotiations have continued nonetheless, amid signs that Indian refiners are cutting Russian oil purchases after US sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil.

US Deputy Trade Representative Rick Switzer held meetings in New Delhi this week, as India renewed efforts to secure tariff relief. The US Trade Representative’s office did not comment on the discussions. One US administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said it remained unclear whether a deal could be finalised before year-end.

Ryan Majerus, a former senior US Commerce Department official now with King & Spalding, said he expected an eventual agreement given India’s weight in the global economy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited New Delhi last week, offering uninterrupted fuel supplies and challenging US pressure on India to scale back Russian energy imports.

Indian exports to the United States fell nearly 9% year-on-year in October to $6.31 billion from $6.91 billion, though slightly higher than September’s $5.47 billion, according to Indian government data. Meanwhile, Washington is pressing India to cut tariffs and non-tariff barriers on American goods and open its market to US agricultural exports, including soybean and grain sorghum.