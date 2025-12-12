Talal, UK minister hold key talks on security, migration and Afghan relocation

Both ministers reviews London, Islamabad ties and mutual priorities, discuss extradition requests, security and Afghanistan

Baroness Chapman lauds Pakistan’s improved immigration coordination, stresses new development partnership

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Friday held a wide-ranging meeting with the UK’s Minister of State for International Development and Africa, Baroness Chapman of Darlington, as both sides reviewed Pakistan–UK ties and exchanged views on key political, security and immigration issues.

The meeting focused on Pakistan–UK relations and key matters of mutual interest.

Both sides discussed in detail the security situation, issues related to Afghanistan, and the extradition requests Pakistan has sent to the United Kingdom.

A significant portion of the meeting centered on the Upscale Programme, particularly cooperation on tackling serious crimes and the process of relocating Afghan nationals to the UK. Talal Chaudhry emphasized that under the Upscale Programme, collaboration on addressing serious offences and enhancing security cooperation will be further strengthened.

Baroness Chapman praised Pakistan’s efforts in improving immigration cooperation between the two countries and expressed the UK’s commitment to expanding joint initiatives.

The meeting highlighted a shared resolve to deepen bilateral collaboration in security, immigration, and regional stability.

UK launches major development partnership reset with Pakistan

UK’s Minister for Development Baroness Chapman’s visit launched a new chapter in the UK-Pakistan development cooperation relationship through the first bilateral Ministerial federal-level development talks in 8 years. This new chapter is set to be one of mutual partnership, bringing benefits to both nations.

The announcement comes as part of an ongoing effort by the UK to go from development donor to investor, using British expertise to support countries to utilise their resources to maximum effect while delivering growth at home.

Her visit comes as the UK-Pakistan relationship has reached new heights, with bilateral trade for the first time crossing £5.5 billion and over 200 British businesses operating in Pakistan, bringing growth to both economies.

Together with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, she opened her visit through launching a package of regulatory reforms that help make Pakistan a better operating environment for business, supporting Pakistan’s continued growth and creating future opportunities for UK business.

She then launched the next phase of the Pak-UK Education Gateway alongside Minister for Education Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. Delivered in partnership between the British Council and Pakistan’s Higher Education Commission, this initiative will enable leading academics in both countries to collaborate on shared challenges including climate change and growth. It will launch a start-up fund which will help bring innovative research to the market. And it will promote UK university courses to Pakistani students, giving them the chance to build skills at a British university without having to leave their home cities.

In her visit, she has expanded areas of collaboration between the UK and Pakistan. Alongside Minister for Climate Change Musadik Malik, she has launched a new Green Compact between the countries. This is set to establish a framework for how the UK and Pakistan will work together to tackle the climate emergency, protecting nature, and harnessing the green revolution, while pushing global climate ambition forward.

UK’s Development Minister, Baroness Chapman said: ‘Pakistan is a crucial partner for the UK. We work together to tackle the drivers behind organised crime and illegal migration, keeping both our countries safer. Our strong bilateral trading relationship brings jobs and growth to us both. And we’re working together to tackle climate change, a global threat.”

During her visit, the Minister is set to see the strength of the UK-Pakistan development partnership firsthand. This includes through seeing the UK’s work on health and education; meeting the communities who have been vital to the UK’s efforts to support 2.5 million Pakistani people to better adapt to the effects of climate change in the last year; and meeting the UK-trained officers who are preventing human trafficking at airports.