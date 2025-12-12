Stars dazzle as Lux Style Awards 2025 celebrate Pakistan’s creative excellence

The Lux Style Awards 2025 unfolded in grand fashion at Karachi’s historic Mohatta Palace on Thursday, bringing together the biggest names from film, television, music, fashion and digital media for a night of glamour and recognition.

The ceremony saw Samar Jafri and Yumna Zaidi emerge as the top film acting winners of the year, while Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir strengthened their hold on the drama landscape by claiming Best Actor Drama awards in the male and female categories, respectively.

A host of prominent celebrities graced the red carpet, including Fahad Mustafa, Hiba Bukhari, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, Maya Ali, Imran Ashraf, Sanam Saeed, Komal Meer, Farhan Saeed and Talha Anjum, adding star power to an already glittering evening.

In the film and television categories, Kattar Karachi was named Film of the Year, with Samar Jafri winning Film Actor of the Year for Na Baligh Afrad and Yumna Zaidi securing Film Actor of the Year for Nayab. Umair Nasir Ali received Film Director of the Year for Nayab, while Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum dominated television honours, earning Play of the Year along with acting awards for Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir.

Additional television accolades went to Khushhal Khan as Emerging Talent of the Year for Duniya Pur, Saife Hasan as TV Director of the Year and Mustafa Afridi as TV Play Writer of the Year for Zard Patton Ka Bunn, which also won Best Ensemble Play. Khaie was named TV Play of the Year, while Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum picked up Best Original Sound Track and Baby Baji ki Bahuain won Best TV Long Serial.

Music and digital creators also took centre stage, reflecting the industry’s evolving landscape. Jhol from Coke Studio won Song of the Year, Abbas Ali Khan was named Music Producer of the Year for Mera Sara Tu, and Hamza Malik featuring Laiba Khurram received Artist of the Year for LOCO. Junaid Kamran Siddique was recognised as Emerging Artist of the Year, while Hira Faisal, Aidah Sheikh and Ron and Coco were honoured across digital categories.

Fashion awards highlighted both established figures and rising talent. Yasser Dar and Erica Robin won Fashion Model of the Year in the male and female categories, HSY was named Fashion Brand of the Year for pret, and honours were also awarded to Muhammad Ali, Yasoob Rehman, Ayaz Anis Khan, Hafsa Farooq and Arshad Khan for their contributions behind the scenes.

The night concluded with special recognitions, as Sultana Siddiqui received the Lux Change Makers Award and Abida Parveen was honoured with the Unilever Chairman’s Lifetime Achievement Award, drawing standing ovations from the audience.

The 2025 Lux Style Awards not only celebrated individual achievements but also underscored the continued growth and creative evolution of Pakistan’s entertainment industry, marking another memorable chapter in its cultural journey.