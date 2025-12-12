LAHORE: Hamza Asif, Pakistan’s rising swimming sensation, has solidified his status as the nation’s fastest swimmer following a record-breaking performance at the 35th National Games in Karachi. With this extraordinary achievement, Hamza has reignited the country’s hopes of qualifying for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, reviving Pakistan’s long-quiet dreams of Olympic success in swimming.

The 19-year-old, who began his career as a young trainee at Faisalabad’s Chenab Club, secured three gold medals, one silver, and set a new national record in the 50m breaststroke. His achievements have intensified comparisons with Pakistan’s former Olympic swimmer Iftikhar Ahmed Shah, who represented the country at the 1948 London Olympics, exactly 80 years before the LA Games where Hamza now aims to compete.

Hamza’s journey started far from Pakistan’s competitive swimming hubs. With no 50-metre training pool available in Faisalabad, his grandparents routinely drove him for early-morning practice sessions, while his mother supervised his initial training alongside the pool. His foundational coaching came from Imran Nazir at Chenab Club, where his early potential was first identified.

At the National Games this year, Hamza delivered one of the most dominant swimming performances in recent memory. He won gold in the 100m freestyle, gold in the 50m freestyle (23.65 seconds), gold in the 50m breaststroke, and silver in the 50m butterfly. His 29.99-second finish in the 50m breaststroke made him the first Pakistani swimmer to complete the event under 30 seconds.

Behind his rapid rise lies structured institutional support led by ACTIVIT, a Lahore-based sports science and performance organisation headed by Rd. Rizwan Aftab Ahmed, CEO of ACTIVIT and Director of National Hospital Lahore. Rd. Rizwan, the maternal grandson of Olympic swimmer Iftikhar Ahmed Shah, has personally taken a keen interest in the progress of Hamza Asif, with all three proudly carrying forward the legacy of Aitchison College Lahore, which has the honour of producing some of the great athletes the nation has seen.

Under ACTIVIT’s programme, Hamza receives advanced diagnostics, sports-specific medical supervision, nutritional planning, supplementation, strength and conditioning protocols, and frequent performance tracking. Rd. Rizwan has personally overseen the athlete’s metabolic assessment and diet management, positioning ACTIVIT not merely as a sponsor but as a long-term performance partner.

Support has also come from the BARD Foundation, which identified Hamza at an early stage and funded his international training. Their assistance enabled him to undergo high-performance swimming camps in Thailand, which Hamza credits for refining his technique and improving his competitive maturity.

This international exposure paved the way for his recruitment to the University of Tennessee Southern in the United States, where he now trains as part of the UTS FireHawks programme. Competing in the US collegiate circuit has provided regular access to Olympic-standard pools, professional coaching, and exposure to international-level swimmers.

Hamza’s career trajectory has drawn attention because of its similarities to that of Olympian Iftikhar Ahmed Shah, who represented Pakistan in 1948 after training at Aitchison College. The parallel has become more pronounced with ACTIVIT’s involvement, linking Pakistan’s past Olympic participation with its next credible hope.

Speaking after his National Games performance, Hamza said his focus is firmly on the Olympic cycle. “My target is LA 2028,” he stated. “Every competition from here is part of that preparation.” His family has played a crucial role throughout his journey. His father, acknowledging the growing expectations, said, “We work hard and leave the rest to Allah.” It is hoped that Hamza Asif will work harder and succeed in achieving his biggest dream of representing Pakistan in LA Olympics in 2028.