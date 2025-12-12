LAHORE: Hamza Asif, Pakistan’s rising swimming sensation, has solidified his status as the nation’s fastest swimmer following a record-breaking performance at the 35th National Games in Karachi. With this extraordinary achievement, Hamza has reignited the country’s hopes of qualifying for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, reviving Pakistan’s long-quiet dreams of Olympic success in swimming.
The 19-year-old, who began his career as a young trainee at Faisalabad’s Chenab Club, secured three gold medals, one silver, and set a new national record in the 50m breaststroke. His achievements have intensified comparisons with Pakistan’s former Olympic swimmer Iftikhar Ahmed Shah, who represented the country at the 1948 London Olympics, exactly 80 years before the LA Games where Hamza now aims to compete.
Hamza’s journey started far from Pakistan’s competitive swimming hubs. With no 50-metre training pool available in Faisalabad, his grandparents routinely drove him for early-morning practice sessions, while his mother supervised his initial training alongside the pool. His foundational coaching came from Imran Nazir at Chenab Club, where his early potential was first identified.
At the National Games this year, Hamza delivered one of the most dominant swimming performances in recent memory. He won gold in the 100m freestyle, gold in the 50m freestyle (23.65 seconds), gold in the 50m breaststroke, and silver in the 50m butterfly. His 29.99-second finish in the 50m breaststroke made him the first Pakistani swimmer to complete the event under 30 seconds.
Behind his rapid rise lies structured institutional support led by ACTIVIT, a Lahore-based sports science and performance organisation headed by Rd. Rizwan Aftab Ahmed, CEO of ACTIVIT and Director of National Hospital Lahore. Rd. Rizwan, the maternal grandson of Olympic swimmer Iftikhar Ahmed Shah, has personally taken a keen interest in the progress of Hamza Asif, with all three proudly carrying forward the legacy of Aitchison College Lahore, which has the honour of producing some of the great athletes the nation has seen.
Under ACTIVIT’s programme, Hamza receives advanced diagnostics, sports-specific medical supervision, nutritional planning, supplementation, strength and conditioning protocols, and frequent performance tracking. Rd. Rizwan has personally overseen the athlete’s metabolic assessment and diet management, positioning ACTIVIT not merely as a sponsor but as a long-term performance partner.
Support has also come from the BARD Foundation, which identified Hamza at an early stage and funded his international training. Their assistance enabled him to undergo high-performance swimming camps in Thailand, which Hamza credits for refining his technique and improving his competitive maturity.
This international exposure paved the way for his recruitment to the University of Tennessee Southern in the United States, where he now trains as part of the UTS FireHawks programme. Competing in the US collegiate circuit has provided regular access to Olympic-standard pools, professional coaching, and exposure to international-level swimmers.
Hamza’s career trajectory has drawn attention because of its similarities to that of Olympian Iftikhar Ahmed Shah, who represented Pakistan in 1948 after training at Aitchison College. The parallel has become more pronounced with ACTIVIT’s involvement, linking Pakistan’s past Olympic participation with its next credible hope.
Speaking after his National Games performance, Hamza said his focus is firmly on the Olympic cycle. “My target is LA 2028,” he stated. “Every competition from here is part of that preparation.” His family has played a crucial role throughout his journey. His father, acknowledging the growing expectations, said, “We work hard and leave the rest to Allah.” It is hoped that Hamza Asif will work harder and succeed in achieving his biggest dream of representing Pakistan in LA Olympics in 2028.
Incredible! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It’s on a entirely different subject but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Superb choice of colors!
Undeniably believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason seemed to be on the net the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get annoyed while people consider worries that they just don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people could take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
Thanks for the distinct tips shared on this web site. I have seen that many insurance agencies offer clients generous discount rates if they choose to insure a few cars with them. A significant amount of households own several vehicles these days, particularly people with more aged teenage youngsters still dwelling at home, as well as the savings on policies could soon mount up. So it is good to look for a great deal.
I have not checked in here for a while because I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are great quality so I guess I?ll add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
I have seen a great deal of useful items on your web page about personal computers. However, I have got the opinion that laptops are still more or less not powerful adequately to be a wise decision if you generally do jobs that require a great deal of power, for example video editing and enhancing. But for world-wide-web surfing, statement processing, and quite a few other common computer functions they are fine, provided you do not mind the screen size. Many thanks for sharing your thinking.
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your website provided us with valuable information to work on. You’ve done a formidable job and our entire community will be grateful to you.
A further issue is that video gaming has become one of the all-time greatest forms of recreation for people of various age groups. Kids have fun with video games, plus adults do, too. Your XBox 360 has become the favorite gaming systems for folks who love to have a lot of video games available to them, as well as who like to learn live with people all over the world. Thank you for sharing your ideas.
I might also like to state that most individuals that find themselves with no health insurance usually are students, self-employed and people who are not working. More than half of those uninsured are under the age of Thirty five. They do not come to feel they are wanting health insurance simply because they’re young in addition to healthy. Their particular income is frequently spent on houses, food, plus entertainment. A lot of people that do represent the working class either whole or in their free time are not offered insurance via their jobs so they proceed without because of the rising cost of health insurance in the us. Thanks for the ideas you write about through this website.
Xem xong đêm nằm mơ thấy ác mộng suốt cả tháng không ngủ nổi.
Đừng dại nạp tiền vào đây tiền vào là bay màu luôn support mất tích như ma.
Admin kiếm tiền từ quảng cáo cờ bạc đen với trang 18+ không kiểm duyệt.
Mẹ kiếp, mất tiền thì bực một, bị nó lấy thông tin đi vay app mới cay.
Bọn này chuyên thu thập thông tin cá nhân rồi đem bán cho tụi đa cấp.
I have noticed that online education is getting favorite because obtaining your degree online has changed into a popular method for many people. Quite a few people have not really had a possibility to attend a conventional college or university yet seek the raised earning potential and a better job that a Bachelor’s Degree offers. Still others might have a college degree in one discipline but would want to pursue something they already have an interest in.
Cảnh báo lừa đảo! Bọn này đã bị bóc phốt trên mấy diễn đàn lớn rồi.
Địt mẹ nó, tao vừa bị hack mất cái nick Facebook sau khi đăng ký ở đây.
Nhìn chuyên nghiệp vậy thôi chứ bên trong toàn lừa đảo, dụ dỗ đầu tư vớ vẩn.
Mẹ kiếp, mất tiền thì bực một, bị nó lấy thông tin đi vay app mới cay.
Dịch vụ khách hàng cái đéo gì, lừa được tiền xong là nó block mình luôn.
Chúng mày cầm tiền lừa đảo của người khác có ngủ ngon không?
Mẹ kiếp, mất tiền thì bực một, bị nó lấy thông tin đi vay app mới cay.
Web lừa đảo trắng trợn, nạp tiền vào là mất hút.
Web lừa đảo trắng trợn, nạp tiền vào là mất hút.
Click vào quảng cáo của nó là tự động tải về một đống phần mềm gián điệp.
Tao báo công an rồi đấy, bọn lừa đảo chúng mày cứ chờ đi.
Web lừa đảo trắng trợn, nạp tiền vào là mất hút.
Giao diện thì đẹp mà nhân cách thì thối nát, chuyên đi lừa người nhẹ dạ.
Đừng có dại mà nhập thông tin thẻ tín dụng vào, nó rút sạch tiền trong tài khoản đấy.
Giao diện thì đẹp mà nhân cách thì thối nát, chuyên đi lừa người nhẹ dạ.
Web này có đường dây ngầm, toàn nội dung phi pháp, chính quyền sắp sờ gáy rồi.
Bọn này chuyên thu thập thông tin cá nhân rồi đem bán cho tụi đa cấp.
Giao diện thì đẹp mà nhân cách thì thối nát, chuyên đi lừa người nhẹ dạ.
Click vào quảng cáo của nó là tự động tải về một đống phần mềm gián điệp.
Share link tải phần mềm có dính virus, cài vào là mất hết dữ liệu.
Cái web này là một cái bẫy. Vào là chỉ có mất tiền và thông tin.
Cái web này là một cái bẫy. Vào là chỉ có mất tiền và thông tin.
Hi there! I know this is kinda off topic but I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest writing a blog article or vice-versa? My blog covers a lot of the same subjects as yours and I believe we could greatly benefit from each other. If you’re interested feel free to shoot me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you! Superb blog by the way!
Concise wisdom!
Quickly actionable!
Love this!