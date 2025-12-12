NATIONAL

PM reaffirms commitment to deepening historic and fraternal ties with Turkmenistan

By Saleem Jadoon
  • Premier arrives in Ashgabat on a two-day official visit, conveys readiness to elevate bilateral partnership
  • Meets Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, congratulates him on the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Permanent Neutrality
  • Says Pakistan values its longstanding ties with Turkmenistan, wishing to further consolidate cooperation, especially in trade and economic sectors
  • Underscores Pakistan’s interest in enhancing regional connectivity with Turkmenistan through both land and sea routes
  • President Berdimuhamedov assures Turkmenistan equally keen to broaden cooperation with Pakistan across multiple areas of mutual interest

ASHGABAT/ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening its historic and fraternal ties with Turkmenistan, emphasising expanded trade, connectivity and economic cooperation as the central pillars of future engagement, state media reported.

The prime minister, who arrived in Ashgabat on a two-day official visit, conveyed Islamabad’s readiness to elevate bilateral partnership at a time when both countries are seeking to accelerate regional integration and energy collaboration.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Shehbaz Sharif made the remarks during a warm and cordial meeting with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, congratulating him on the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Permanent Neutrality and the UN designation of 2025 as the International Year of Peace and Trust. He reiterated that Pakistan valued its longstanding ties with Turkmenistan and wished to further consolidate cooperation, especially in trade and economic sectors.

The prime minister expressed deep gratitude to the Turkmen leadership for facilitating the safe evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Iran during the Iran-Israel war earlier this year. He underscored Pakistan’s interest in enhancing regional connectivity with Turkmenistan through both land and sea routes, noting that Karachi and Gwadar ports were ideally positioned to serve as commercial gateways for Turkmenistan’s outreach to South Asia and international markets.

Premier Shehbaz also thanked President Berdimuhamedov for the hospitality extended to his delegation and conveyed warm wishes for Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, National Leader of the Turkmen People. He reiterated Pakistan’s invitation to both the national leader and President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to undertake official visits to Islamabad next year at mutually convenient dates.

President Berdimuhamedov, while thanking the prime minister for joining the international forum, assured that Turkmenistan was equally keen to broaden cooperation with Pakistan across multiple areas of mutual interest, including trade, energy, connectivity, and regional peace efforts.

Two-day visit and participation in major global events

The prime minister arrived in Ashgabat earlier in the day for his two-day official trip to participate in the International Forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust (2025), the International Day of Neutrality, and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Permanent Neutrality.

At Ashgabat International Airport, Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation were warmly received by Mammetkhan Chakyev, Deputy Chairman of Cabinet Ministers and head of the Transport and Communications Agency. Turkmen children dressed in cultural attire greeted the prime minister in Urdu and presented bouquets as a gesture of hospitality.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz will hold a comprehensive bilateral meeting with President Berdimuhamedov today to discuss opportunities in energy cooperation, regional connectivity, and sectoral partnerships in trade and transport. The Turkmenistan-hosted high-level forum is expected to gather global leaders, diplomats, and policymakers for discussions on peace, trust, and neutrality.

High-level delegation accompanies PM

The prime minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, as well as senior officials and special assistants Tariq Fatemi and Talha Burki.

Officials said the visit is expected to inject new momentum into Pakistan–Turkmenistan cooperation, particularly in trade, energy pipelines, transport corridors, and broader regional stability efforts.

Saleem Jadoon
Saleem Jadoon
News Editor at Pakistan Today

