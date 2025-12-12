Pakistan women set to enter global stage with first-ever Fifa series appearance

The Pakistan women’s football team is set to achieve a landmark moment in the country’s sporting history as it prepares to compete in a Fifa event for the first time.

The breakthrough comes through the Fifa Football Series, an initiative launched by Fifa President Gianni Infantino to provide international exposure to national teams that do not qualify for the Fifa World Cup, which takes place every four years.

President of the Pakistan Football Federation, Mohsin Gilani, welcomed the development with pride, calling it a historic occasion for football in Pakistan. He noted that although the national side has previously featured in Fifa qualifying competitions, this marks the first direct participation in a Fifa-organised event. He expressed gratitude to the Fifa President for extending the opportunity.

Gilani said the team’s inclusion would serve as a powerful source of inspiration for young footballers across the country. He added that seeing Pakistan represented at a Fifa event is a deeply meaningful achievement and described the moment as a sign of renewed hope and a positive future for the sport at home.

Pakistan’s women’s side is currently ranked 154th out of 198 teams in the Fifa Women’s World Rankings. For the 2026 edition of the Women’s Fifa Series, Pakistan has been placed in the Ivory Coast group, with match fixtures and dates to be announced at a later stage.

The upcoming appearance is being viewed as a significant step forward for women’s football in Pakistan and a foundation for further growth on the international stage.