Pakistan issues demarche to Norwegian envoy over ‘unwarranted’ attendance at court hearing

MoFA summons Per Albert Ilsaas, urges him to ‘adhere to the established norms of diplomatic engagement’

Norwegian Ambassador attended SC hearing of rights activist Imaan Mazari and her husband Hadi Ali Chattha in a case pertaining to controversial social media posts

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday issued a demarche to the Norwegian Ambassador “over his attendance at a court case, declaring the move a “deliberate interference in internal matters of Pakistan” and a “flagrant violation of the Vienna Convention 1961.”

According to a Foreign Office (FO) statement, the ministry summoned the Norwegian ambassador to Pakistan and urged him to “adhere to the established norms of diplomatic engagement” after his “unwarranted” attendance at a Supreme Court hearing today.

🔊PR No.3️⃣7️⃣3️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ Statement by the Spokesperson 🔗⬇️https://t.co/sULOquDLwY pic.twitter.com/Mw60y0GIrQ — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) December 11, 2025

Norwegian Ambassador Per Albert Ilsaas attended the Supreme Court hearing of rights activist Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and her husband, Hadi Ali Chattha, in a case pertaining to controversial social media posts.

The demarche states that “under the Convention’s Article 41 diplomats are bound to respect the laws of the receiving state and not interfere in its internal affairs. Unfortunately this is not a singular incident; we have observed a pattern of activity by the Norwegian side where elements hostile to Pakistan state are supported and promoted by Norwegian NGOs.”

It said court cases related to individuals who are accused of being involved in anti-state activities are a highly sensitive internal matter for the country. It said Pakistan cannot tolerate any association by the diplomatic corps with anti-state elements.

The demarche said Islamabad respects the sovereignty of Norway in its internal matters and it expects that Norway would also respect Pakistan’s sovereignty. It emphasized that Norway must continue to abide by its commitments to the Vienna Conventions and observe the norms of diplomatic engagement and protocol in the future.

Responding to media queries regarding the demarche made to the Ambassador of Norway, Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said the Norwegian Ambassador was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today regarding his unwarranted attendance at a court proceeding in Islamabad. He said it constitutes a breach of diplomatic protocol and relevant international law.

Noting that his actions amount to interference in the internal affairs of the country, the Ambassador was urged to adhere to the established norms of diplomatic engagement, as outlined in the relevant articles of the Vienna Convention.

However, Imaan defended the envoy’s presence during the court hearing today on social media.

Responding to a journalist who termed the presence of the ambassador as a “breach of diplomatic norms”, Imaan said, “Who is going to explain to this genius that diplomats routinely observe court proceedings—that is not equivalent to them taking a position on any case.

“This is a standard practice, but it’s very clear where the pressure is coming from to malign the ambassador,” she said.

Imaan and her husband are facing a trial under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 (PECA)—they had moved an application in the SC requesting the urgent hearing of their appeal against the IHC’s refusal to grant interim relief.

The controversy stems from a complaint filed on Aug 12, 2025 by the assistant director (investigating officer) at the National Cybercrime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), Islamabad, before the Cybercrime Reporting Centre, FIA, under Peca.

The complaint accused Imaan of disseminating and “propagating narratives that align with hostile terrorist groups and proscribed organizations,” while her husband was implicated for reposting some of her posts.

The two have already filed a criminal revision before the IHC challenging the trial proceedings on grounds of due process violations under the CrPC, particularly the recording of evidence in their absence.