Pakistan, Iraq to finalize new pilgrims facilitation plan

BRUSSELS: Pakistan and Iraq have agreed to deepen cooperation in pilgrim management, security and counterterrorism following a high-level meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Iraqi Interior Minister General Abdul Amir Al-Shammari in Brussels.

During the talks, the Iraqi minister announced that he would soon undertake an official visit to Pakistan to develop a comprehensive joint framework aimed at improving facilitation for pilgrims.

The meeting covered a wide range of bilateral matters, including efforts to strengthen coordination between the two interior ministries.

Both sides agreed to institutionalise information-sharing mechanisms related to security cooperation, counterterrorism strategies and measures to curb human trafficking.

The ministers emphasised the need for sustainable and effective collaboration to manage the growing movement of pilgrims between the two countries.

General Al-Shammari praised Pakistan’s recent reforms to regulate and organise pilgrim groups formally, describing the measures as unprecedented and highly commendable.

He said that under the current administration, Pakistan had introduced effective systems that would greatly support Iraqi authorities in managing incoming groups.

Iraq’s Minister for Interior also assured Mohsin Naqvi that all pilgrims listed by Pakistan’s Interior Ministry would be allowed entry into Iraq.

Mohsin Naqvi reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to ensuring the safety, dignity and convenience of its citizens travelling to Iraq, stressing that the government regarded these responsibilities as a top priority.

He noted that Pakistani pilgrims would not be allowed to overstay their permitted duration in Iraq and said relevant institutions in both countries would maintain close coordination to prevent violations.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also expressed appreciation for Iraq’s continued cooperation and its traditional hospitality toward Pakistani visitors.