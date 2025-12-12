Pakistan deliver record-breaking rout in U19 Asia Cup opener

Pakistan opened their U19 Asia Cup 2025 campaign in emphatic fashion, overpowering Malaysia by 297 runs at The Sevens in Dubai after a commanding all-round display on Friday.
After posting a massive 345 for three in their allotted 50 overs, Pakistan’s bowlers dismantled Malaysia for just 48 runs in 19.4 overs, completing one of the most lopsided victories in the tournament’s history.
Malaysia struggled from the outset against a relentless bowling attack, with Muhammad Akram top-scoring with a laboured nine off 16 balls. None of the Malaysian batters managed to reach double figures as wickets fell at regular intervals.
Mohammad Sayyam and Ali Raza spearheaded Pakistan’s bowling with three wickets apiece, while Daniyal Ali Khan claimed two and Niqab Shafiq added one to cap off a dominant effort.
Earlier, Malaysia’s decision to field first after winning the toss proved costly. Pakistan recovered from an early setback to build a formidable total, anchored by a marathon third-wicket partnership between Sameer Minhas and Ahmed Hussain.
Pakistan had stumbled early when Usman Khan was dismissed for one with only four runs on the board. Ali Hassan Baloch briefly steadied the innings alongside Sameer before departing for 14, leaving Pakistan at 30 for two.
From there, Sameer and Ahmed seized control of the contest, piling on 203 runs in a fluent partnership that featured centuries from both batters and completely shifted the momentum.
The stand ended late in the innings when Ahmed was dismissed in unusual fashion, hit-wicket off Muhammad Akram. He scored 132 from 144 balls, striking eight fours and two sixes.
Sameer remained unbeaten, producing a superb 177 from 148 deliveries, highlighted by 11 fours and eight sixes, and carrying his bat through the innings.
For Malaysia, Nagineswaran Sathnakumaran was the most successful bowler with two wickets but conceded 91 runs in his full quota, while Akram picked up one wicket at the cost of 64 runs.
