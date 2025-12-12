Pakistan calls Afghan scholars’ resolution ‘positive development’ but seeks ‘formal guarantee’

FO spokesperson says written guarantee from Afghan Taliban leadership required to curb cross-border attacks

Reiterates past commitments had often gone unfulfilled, underlining Pakistan’s insistence on official, written guarantees from Kabul

Highlights India’s alleged support for TTP and other terror groups, citing Kulbhushan Jadhav case and Jaffar Express attack as examples of Indian involvement

Informing bilateral talks with Indonesia focus on defence, trade, education, and technology cooperation

Clarifies there is no formal extradition treaty between Pakistan and the United Kingdom

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday welcomed a resolution adopted by Afghan scholars “against the use of Afghanistan’s soil” for cross-border attacks and called on the Afghan Taliban leadership to provide “written assurance” committing to an end to such activities, having clear indications of Indian involvement.

The Foreign Office described the move as a “positive development” while reiterating that past commitments had often gone unfulfilled, underlining Pakistan’s insistence on official, written guarantees from Kabul.

Speaking at his weekly press briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said the resolution, adopted by a gathering of religious scholars in Kabul, underscored that Afghanistan’s territory must not be used to threaten or harm any other country. He welcomed the realisation of the gravity of the situation but emphasized that Pakistan would evaluate whether the resolution could serve as the required written assurance from the Afghan leadership. “We will wait, see, and assess this document. Certainly, written assurances from the Afghan leadership are necessary on this issue,” he said.

On the issue of terrorism, Andrabi highlighted that groups operating from Afghan soil, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Fitna al-Khawarij, and Fitna al-Hindustan, enjoyed active support from India. He noted that any transfer of weapon systems or agents of violence from India to these elements could not be ruled out. The spokesperson further stated that Pakistan possessed documentary evidence of Indian involvement in sponsoring terrorism within its borders, citing the Kulbhushan Jadhav case and the attack on the Jaffar Express among numerous examples.

Andrabi also highlighted Pakistan’s ongoing commitment to humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan, stating that the government had cleared aid to ensure seamless delivery, and it was up to the Taliban to receive it.

Condemning Anti-Pakistan Remarks by Indian Minister

The spokesperson condemned recent anti-Pakistan remarks by the Indian External Affairs Minister, calling them “highly inflammatory, baseless and irresponsible.” He reaffirmed that Pakistan’s institutions, including the armed forces, remain a pillar of national security, dedicated to safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He recalled the May 2025 conflict, emphasizing that Pakistan’s armed forces demonstrated professionalism and resolve in defending the country against Indian aggression in a measured and effective manner. Andrabi said attempts by Indian leadership to defame Pakistan’s state institutions and its leadership were part of a larger propaganda campaign designed to divert attention from India’s destabilizing actions in the region and its state-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan.

Repeated Human Rights Violations in IIOJK

Andrabi drew attention to India’s ongoing human rights abuses in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), noting that UN human rights experts and international rights organizations have repeatedly documented widespread violations. He cited nearly 2,800 arbitrary arrests following the recent Pehalgam attack.

He reiterated Pakistan’s support for the Kashmiri people’s inalienable right to self-determination, stating it remains firmly on the UN Security Council’s agenda. “Pakistan will continue to extend unwavering moral, political, and diplomatic support until this right is fully realized in accordance with relevant UN resolutions,” he said.

Commenting on regional multilateralism, Andrabi described India’s blockade of the SAARC process as regrettable and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to promoting development, prosperity, and connectivity in South Asia.

Addressing media reports about Oman sending Jaguar aircraft to India, he dismissed them as “un-commissioned and un-flyable,” noting that India’s efforts appeared limited to collecting non-operational aircraft.

President Prabowo Subianto’s Visit to Islamabad

The FO spokesperson also highlighted the recent two-day official visit of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, during which bilateral defence cooperation and the Gaza situation were discussed. Andrabi clarified that Pakistan had not yet taken any decision regarding contributions to an international stabilization force, noting that such action would be a sovereign decision.

The visit focused on strengthening the bilateral partnership in trade, investment, defence, education, health, and technology, with an emphasis on exploring untapped opportunities in agriculture, IT, and skill development. Eight MoUs were signed covering higher education, scholarships, SMEs, national archives, narcotics control, health, and halal products. In parallel, Chief of the Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, held discussions on defence cooperation with President Subianto.

The spokesperson also briefed the media on telephonic interactions by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud to

‘No formal extradition treaty between Pakistan, UK’

The FO spokesperson said that there was no formal extradition treaty between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

His remarks come against the backdrop of the government’s efforts to extradite former special assistant to the prime minister Mirza Shahzad Akbar and Major (retd) Adil Raja from the UK, both of whom are wanted in separate cases.

Islamabad initiated the process earlier this month when Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi took up the issue of the extradition of Pakistani nationals with UK High Commissioner Jane Marriott.

Handing over the extradition papers to the British envoy, Naqvi said that both the individuals were “wanted in Pakistan” and therefore “should be immediately handed over [to Pakistani authorities].”

Without confirming how many cases were submitted to the UK diplomat, Andrabi said that extradition cases could be processed on a case-by-case basis.

It is worth noting here that Akbar has previously served as a close aide of former prime minister Imran Khan on interior and accountability and has been living in exile in London since April 2022.

Major (retd) Adil Raja, a fugitive YouTuber accused of anti-Pakistan activities on social media, on the other hand, was sentenced under the Pakistan Army Act, 1952, in 2023.

The retired officer, residing in the UK, was convicted and sentenced through a field general court martial.