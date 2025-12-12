Naqvi, Iraqi and Belgian counterparts agree to bolster cooperation on security, illegal migration

Interior Minister, Gen Al-Shammari of Iraq discuss strengthening counterterrorism and human trafficking cooperation

Both sides agree to coordinate for smooth pilgrim facilitation with Iraqi minister lauds Pakistan’s organized pilgrim groups

Belgium, Pakistan agree to curb illegal immigration and migrant smuggling, stress unified international strategy for security and migration

ISLAMABAD/BRUSSELS: Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi on Friday held high-level meetings with his Iraqi and Belgian counterparts to strengthen security cooperation, enhance counterterrorism measures, prevent human trafficking, curb illegal immigration, and streamline the facilitation of Pakistani pilgrims through joint coordination mechanisms.

Interior Minister Naqvi, who is currently on a state visit to Belgium, held an important meeting with his Iraqi counterpart General Abdul Ameer Al-Shammari, during which both sides discussed measures to enhance bilateral relations and improve facilities for Pakistani pilgrims traveling to Iraq.

The two ministers held a detailed exchange of views on strengthening cooperation between the interior ministries of both countries on a sustainable and effective basis. They agreed to deepen coordination to ensure smooth arrangements for pilgrims as well as progress in broader security matters.

The Iraqi Interior Minister highly appreciated Pakistan’s recent steps to formally organize and regulate pilgrim groups, calling the efforts “commendable” and noting that such effective measures were taken for the first time under the current administration. He assured that all pilgrims included in the list provided by Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior would be allowed entry into Iraq.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that pilgrims traveling to Iraq would not be permitted to overstay beyond the specified period, adding that relevant institutions of both countries would remain in close contact to ensure compliance and smooth coordination.

Minister Naqvi expressed gratitude to the Iraqi government and people for their continued cooperation and traditional hospitality towards Pakistani pilgrims. He reaffirmed that the safety, dignity, and facilitation of Pakistani pilgrims remain the top priority of the Government of Pakistan.

Iraqi Interior Minister General Al-Shammari announced that he would soon visit Pakistan to finalize a joint plan aimed at enhancing pilgrim facilitation, security cooperation, and bilateral ties.

Pakistan, Belgium Agree to Strengthen Cooperation Against Illegal Immigration and Smuggling

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi, during his official visit to Belgium, held an important meeting with Belgian Interior Minister Bernard Clerfayt to discuss bilateral cooperation, particularly in curbing illegal immigration and migrant smuggling.

Both sides agreed to strengthen joint efforts to combat migrant smuggling and enhance collaboration in countering terrorism, narcotics control, and joint training of paramilitary forces.

Minister Naqvi emphasized the need for the international community to adopt a unified strategy and coordinated measures to curb illegal immigration. He noted that Pakistan has taken strict and effective steps to prevent illegal migration.

Belgian Interior Minister Bernard Clerfayt praised Pakistan’s efforts in counterterrorism and combating illegal immigration, calling them “commendable.” He said Pakistan has set a positive example for the region and the international community.

Pakistani diplomats based in Brussels and senior officials from the Belgian Interior Ministry were also present at the meeting.