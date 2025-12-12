KP CM again denied meeting with leader as PTI divide over protests outside Adiala Jail

CM Sohail Afridi expresses regret over denial of meeting with Imran Khan for 10th time

ISLAMABAD: Political tensions escalated further on Thursday as Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Sohail Afridi was denied permission to meet incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan for the tenth time, while party leaders remain divided over the continuation of prolonged sit-ins outside Adiala Jail.

The standoff has intensified concerns within PTI about the impact of ongoing demonstrations on the well-being of their leader and the broader political climate.

The political temperature had already risen a day earlier when Rawalpindi police sought a legal opinion on registering an FIR against PTI leaders and supporters over a protest outside the jail. Simultaneously, the party moved a privilege motion in the National Assembly, citing alleged use of force against its workers, and raised alarms about the possible transfer of Imran Khan to another prison.

PTI, along with other opposition parties, warned that any attempts to “minus” the incarcerated former premier or clamp down on peaceful protests would deepen the political stand-off and push the country towards heightened turmoil.

Within the party, there is a visible divide over protest strategy. Some leaders advocate for prolonged sit-ins outside Adiala Jail, arguing that a pause could give authorities an excuse to orchestrate a “scene” and possibly transfer Imran to a different facility. A senior PTI leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the debate reflects differing approaches within the party: “One group favors extended sit-ins to maintain pressure on the government. The other believes token protests should suffice and save energy for the right moment.”

Explaining the rationale behind token protests, a PTI MNA highlighted concerns that the “powers that be” might stage incidents, such as orchestrating a blast or a false-flag operation, to create a pretext for moving Imran Khan. “After that, the government could claim to the international community that a transfer was necessary. We don’t want to give them any such excuse,” the MNA explained.

Another PTI leader from Punjab claimed that despite the relative ease of travel from KP, leaders and workers from Punjab have consistently dominated the crowds outside Adiala Jail. “Each MPA or leader bringing four people spends Rs50,000 to Rs60,000, sometimes traveling to Lahore or other parts of Punjab the next day. Peshawar is less than two hours away, yet Punjab consistently provides the bulk of attendees. The KP chief minister, meanwhile, arrives with only a few people and often does not bring his full cabinet,” he added.

Several parliamentary party members reportedly suggested staging token protests outside the jail and dispersing afterward. “Everyone knows we won’t be allowed to meet Khan sahab, so we should record the protest and conserve energy for the right time,” one MNA said.

Internal disagreements over strategy are also mirrored online. One leader pointed out that since Aleema Khanum took control of the party’s social media operations, online trolling targets anyone advocating practical approaches for securing Imran’s release. “Yet, Aleema herself remains untouched despite non-bailable warrants. There are messages suggesting that if we ‘calm down,’ meetings with Khan sahab may be allowed in a few weeks. Still, some individuals appear more interested in self-projection,” he claimed.

He further alleged that earlier sit-ins had led to damage to around 20 vehicles, with police seizing keys of several others. “Even cars that weren’t damaged couldn’t be moved. Some participants attend protests mainly for social media ratings,” he added.

The leader also referenced previous directives from Mashal Yousafzai, who conveyed instructions from Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi to shift demonstrations from Adiala Jail to the Islamabad High Court. However, Aleema Khanum reportedly contradicted these instructions after meeting Khan, leading to the resumption of protests outside the jail.

PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram told media that while the party had decided to halt protests outside the prison, it chose to support Aleema Khanum’s initiative, given her familial connection to Imran Khan. Former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser dismissed reports of internal rifts, calling them “disinformation.” “Differences of opinion are natural. In the last parliamentary party meeting, it was unanimously decided that Mahmood Khan Achakzai will lead all decisions, and the entire party will follow him,” he said.

Meanwhile, CM KP Sohail Afridi was again barred from meeting Imran Khan on Thursday. Upon arriving at Adiala Jail, police informed him that the meeting could not be allowed. Afridi expressed bewilderment that an elected CM was being denied an audience with his party’s founder despite court orders to the contrary.

He questioned the state’s message to PTI and Imran Khan’s sisters, who have been peacefully protesting but were dispersed using water cannons. Afridi warned that both federal and Punjab leadership would face consequences when PTI returns to power. He added that past efforts to “minus Imran” over the last three years had failed and urged the government to engage with Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, authorized by Imran to represent him in negotiations.

On Faiz Hameed’s sentencing, Afridi termed it an “internal matter of the institution.”

Authorities had used water cannons early Wednesday to disperse protesters, including Aleema, Uzma, and Noreen Khan, staging sit-ins outside Adiala Jail after being denied meetings with the former premier. Senior party leaders, including Secretary General Salman Akram Raja and KP Provincial President Junaid Akbar Khan, also joined the demonstration.

Despite repeated attempts, PTI has been denied meetings with Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, even though court orders allow access on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Last week, however, authorities allowed Uzma Khan to meet her brother, after which she reported that he was “perfectly fine.”