Hybrid threats and the transformation of national security

The concept of national security has undergone a profound transformation over recent decades. Once narrowly defined by military might, territorial defence, and conventional warfare, national security today encompasses a much broader spectrum. It is now understood as Comprehensive National Security, a multidimensional framework that integrates non-kinetic elements such as energy, food, health, environmental resilience, and human security. This evolution reflects the reality that modern threats are no longer confined to battlefields or borders; they emerge from diverse domains that collectively shape a state’s survival and stability.

With this transformation, the paradigm of threat and response must be viewed differently. The term hybrid war was coined to capture this complexity. Hybrid threats recognize that adversaries do not merely deploy armed forces; they exploit vulnerabilities across economic, diplomatic, informational, and technological domains. For Pakistan, a nuclear power with significant geostrategic importance, this concept is especially relevant. The country’s adversaries have long sought to weaken it not only through conventional means but also by orchestrating campaigns that undermine its economy, governance, and social cohesion.

Initially, within the hybrid continuum, the economic domain was the primary target. India and other hostile actors attempted to destabilize Pakistan’s financial system, weaken investor confidence, and create fiscal turbulence. Despite major challenges, Pakistan managed to steady the ship. Through resilience and corrective measures, the nation began a difficult but determined recovery. When these efforts failed to achieve their objectives, hostile forces shifted their strategy.

In recent years, the main strand of hybrid warfare against Pakistan has moved toward information operations. These campaigns aim to create chaos, uncertainty, despondency, and internal strife. Disinformation, misinformation, fake news, and propaganda have become the weapons of choice. The goal is clear: to erode public trust in institutions, sow discord in society, and weaken national resolve.

Throughout history— whether in conventional wars, hybrid confrontations, or information campaigns— one constant remains: the Pakistan Army is always the primary target. The reason is evident. The Army is the guarantor of Pakistan’s security and the center of gravity for national survival. Even critics such as Christine Fair have acknowledged this reality. Enemies of Pakistan know that as long as the Army remains disciplined, professional, unified, and popular, no external power can dismantle the state. Consequently, the Army faces relentless attacks in the information domain, with senior leadership often singled out to discredit the institution and fracture its cohesion.

In this context, the Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) described the ongoing attacks against the Army as a national security threat. Clausewitz famously observed that “war is the continuation of politics by other means.” In Pakistan’s case, political actors— especially PTI and its social media brigades led by Imran Khan— have launched a campaign that transcends politics and assumes the shape of war against the state and its institutions. Amplified by foreign-based social media teams, this campaign seeks to weaken and divide Pakistan under the guise of political discourse. Its larger purpose aligns with the objectives of hostile forces.

If the social media tirade primarily targets the Army, it must be recognized as a national security matter. Who is best suited to respond? The answer is clear: the Army itself. While the political government has reacted, the main effort in countering information warfare must come from the Army, specifically through the office of the DG ISPR. Information operations require information responses. Misinformation, disinformation, fake news, propaganda, and rumour-mongering must be dismantled fact by fact, logic by logic. No other office within the Army is better equipped for this task.

The transformation of national security into a comprehensive framework demands vigilance across many domains. Hybrid threats, especially information operations, are the new frontline of conflict. For Pakistan, the Army remains the ultimate guarantor of survival and the main target of hostile campaigns. Recognizing disinformation as a national security threat is not an exaggeration; it is a sober assessment of reality. The DG ISPR’s response was not just a press briefing; it was a strategic defense of Pakistan’s unity, credibility, and resilience. In the face of hybrid war, timely and effective countermeasures are essential. This should settle the matter.

If left unchecked, fake news and misinformation gain legitimacy and momentum. They spread quickly, distort perceptions, and corrode trust. They must be dispelled promptly— “nipping the evil in the bud.” The DG ISPR’s press briefing was aimed precisely at this. By confronting falsehoods directly, clarifying facts, and exposing hostile intent, the Army sought to safeguard national unity and institutional credibility.

Some critics questioned the decision to take on Imran Khan directly. The answer is straightforward. Khan has become the main propagator of this hostile campaign. His rhetoric is amplified by social media teams, many operating from abroad, which increases the reach and impact of disinformation. These two strands— the domestic political narrative and foreign amplification— had to be addressed clearly. The DG ISPR’s intervention was both timely and necessary.

This detailed exposé highlights a critical reality: Pakistan faces a persistent information campaign that has become a national security threat. It specifically targets the Army and its leadership, cloaked as politics but driven by hostile intent. In war, if the enemy attacks a sector of your defences, you do not remain passive. You defend your territory, confront the enemy command, and neutralize the means used against you. This is precisely what the DG ISPR did. By responding decisively in the information domain, the Army fulfilled its responsibility as guardian of national security.

