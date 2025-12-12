Sports

FG/Asean and Newage/SQ Seagold qualify for main final of 13th Corps Commander Polo Cup

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The 13th Corps Commander Polo Cup 2025, sponsored by Newage Cables, reached a thrilling climax as two teams, FG/Asean and Newage Cables/SQ Seagold, secured their places in the final after convincing victories in the semifinals.

The matches were held at the renowned Jinnah Polo Fields, where a large crowd of spectators, including families, gathered to witness the intense competition. The event, made possible with the support of Newage Cables, saw high-profile personalities, including club secretary Major Adil Sultan Rao (Retd.) and several polo players, in attendance.

FG/Asean triumphs over Master Paints Black

In the first semifinal, FG/Asean emerged victorious in a closely contested match against Master Paints Black, winning 8-5 to advance to the final. Saqib Khan Khakwani was the star performer for FG/Asean, scoring four goals. Raja Mikayial Sami and Ameen-ur-Rehman Fazal each contributed two goals.

On the losing side, Syed Tarab M Rizvi scored two goals, while Sufi Mohammad Haroon, Mohammad Ali Malik, and Ignacio Javier Bello added one goal each to their tally. The match was intense, with both teams putting up a strong fight, but FG/Asean’s clinical finishing gave them the edge.

Newage Cables/SQ Seagold dominate with a 12-3 victory

The second semifinal saw NewAge Cables/SQ Seagold deliver a commanding performance against Rijas/Sheikhoo, winning 12-3. The standout player was Amirreza Behboudi, the Iranian star, who scored an impressive seven goals for Newage Cables/SQ Seagold. Bilal Haye added four goals, and Malik Ali Kuli Khan chipped in with one goal.

 

On the losing side, Mohib Faisal managed to score two goals, while Mumtaz Abbas Niazi contributed one goal for Rijas/Sheikhoo, who, despite their best efforts, could not cope with the high-flying performance of their opponents, who demonstrated superior skill and coordination.

MATCH SUMMARY

Semifinal 1

FG/Asean 8-5 Master Paints Black

Top Scorers: Saqib Khan Khakwani (4), Raja Mikayial Sami (2), Ameen-ur-Rehman Fazal (2)

Top Scorers for Master Paints Black: Syed Tarab M Rizvi (2), Sufi Mohammad Haroon (1), Mohammad Ali Malik (1), Ignacio Javier (1)

Semifinal 2

Newage Cables/SQ Seagold 12-3 Rijas/Sheikhoo

Top Scorers: Amirreza Behboudi (7), Bilal Haye (4), Malik Ali Kuli Khan (1)

Top Scorers for Rijas/Sheikhoo: Mohib Faisal (2), Mumtaz Abbas Niazi (1)

