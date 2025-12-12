Faiz Hameed verdict reinforces ‘equality before law’, says Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday described the court’s verdict in the Faiz Hameed case as a significant example of military accountability, saying it sends a clear message that no one is above the law.

Speaking in an interview with a private news channel, Sanaullah said the decision reflects the principle that “everyone, regardless of position, must face the law,” calling it a natural “consequence of actions.” He added that the ruling reinforces public trust in the Armed Forces and strengthens their institutional credibility.

While expressing respect for the military, Rana Sana criticised Faiz Hameed for actions he said had harmed the country’s stability, arguing that those in similar positions should treat the verdict as a lesson in accountability.

Sanaullah also accused Faiz Hameed of pursuing a personal agenda alongside his official duties. Responding to another question, he stressed that national interests must take precedence over political or individual considerations, saying the country’s stability should always come first.