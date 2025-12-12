World

China, Singapore leaders to hold bilateral cooperation mechanism meeting in Chongqing

By Staff Correspondent

BEIJING: Gan Kim Yong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry of the Republic of Singapore, will visit China from December 15 to 16, at the invitation of Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.

During the visit, Ding and Gan will co-chair four key bilateral cooperation meetings in Chongqing, namely the 21st meeting of the China-Singapore Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation, the 26th meeting of the China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park Joint Steering Council, the 17th meeting of the China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City Joint Steering Council, and the 9th meeting of the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity Joint Steering Council.

These meetings come on the 10th anniversary of the launch of the China-Singapore (Chongqing) project.

Previous article
Poverty needs a serious plan
Next article
Accountability
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

48 COMMENTS

  2. Hey would you mind stating which blog platform you’re using? I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m having a difficult time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique. P.S Apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!

  3. I have discovered that rates for internet degree professionals tend to be an awesome value. For example a full Bachelor’s Degree in Communication in the University of Phoenix Online consists of Sixty credits from $515/credit or $30,900. Also American Intercontinental University Online offers a Bachelors of Business Administration with a whole school element of 180 units and a tuition fee of $30,560. Online degree learning has made taking your diploma been so cool because you can certainly earn your current degree from the comfort of your house and when you finish working. Thanks for all other tips I have learned through your web site.

  5. Unquestionably believe that which you stated. Your favorite justification seemed to be on the web the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get irked while people consider worries that they just don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people can take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Letters

When medicine harms

WHILE there is always a shortage of medicines, including the life-saving ones, there is another related dilemma which hardly gets noticed despite being life-threatening....

Epaper_25-12-31 LHR

Epaper_25-12-31 KHI

Epaper_25-12-31 ISB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.