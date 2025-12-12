China, Singapore leaders to hold bilateral cooperation mechanism meeting in Chongqing

BEIJING: Gan Kim Yong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry of the Republic of Singapore, will visit China from December 15 to 16, at the invitation of Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.

During the visit, Ding and Gan will co-chair four key bilateral cooperation meetings in Chongqing, namely the 21st meeting of the China-Singapore Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation, the 26th meeting of the China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park Joint Steering Council, the 17th meeting of the China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City Joint Steering Council, and the 9th meeting of the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity Joint Steering Council.

These meetings come on the 10th anniversary of the launch of the China-Singapore (Chongqing) project.