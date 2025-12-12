Bilawal warns PTI govt ‘inviting’ to governor’s rule in KP

PPP chairman says PTI’s confrontational politics creating constitutional grounds for drastic action

Insists no formal PML-N–PPP talks on the move—yet option remains alive as Federal govt weighs governor’s rule citing ‘security and governance’ concerns

Hails 27th Amendment as Benazir’s long-awaited dream fulfilled, calls out FBR inefficiency; urges tax reforms to ease pressure on public

CHINIOT: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday warned that although the PML-N-led federal government had held no formal discussion with his party about imposing governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the PTI-led provincial government itself was steering the situation toward conditions that could justify such a move under the Constitution.

His remarks came as the federal government openly acknowledged that it was seriously considering invoking governor’s rule in KP, citing what it described as mounting “security and governance issues.” Earlier, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar had said that governor’s rule “is not the face of any martial law” and could be implemented if circumstances demanded, fully within constitutional bounds.

لائیو: چیئرمین پاکستان پیپلز پارٹی بلاول بھٹو زرداری چنیوٹ میں میڈیا سے گفتگو کررہے ہیں۔ https://t.co/RCWZBBOEZS — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) December 11, 2025

Speaking to the media during a condolence visit to the Rajoa House residence of Syed Hassan Murtaza—the PPP’s central Punjab general secretary—in Chiniot, Bilawal said the PTI’s confrontational politics was creating the very environment in which such an option could be triggered.

“The PTI is forcing the federal government to take strict action against it… and governor’s rule is certainly an option in the province,” he remarked. He stressed that constitutional pathways existed for such a step.

The PPP chairman also took aim at PTI founder Imran Khan, saying he was now facing accountability for his deeds.

“Intoxicated by power, he had threatened to send everyone to jail. Now he is facing the consequences of his own conduct,” he said.

A day earlier, Bilawal had urged his coalition partner, the PML-N, to allow political space to the PTI, reminding the government that “it is responsible for giving the opposition space” and that all political forces must act responsibly for the country’s stability.

27th Amendment lauded

Responding to a question about the 27th Constitutional Amendment, Bilawal praised its passage, saying it enabled the formation of a constitutional court, a long-standing aspiration of his mother, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

“The constitutional court gives equal representation to all provinces, and its chief justice belongs to South Punjab,” he said, calling it a victory for the PPP’s political manifesto and ideology.

He added that the amendment also safeguarded the NFC Award granted under the 18th Amendment, ensuring that provincial shares remain protected.

On the proposed 28th Amendment, Bilawal clarified that the federal government had held no discussions with the PPP on the matter. He said the 27th Amendment fulfilled a key Charter of Democracy pledge and reflected the PPP’s political vision—particularly the protection of provincial rights enshrined under the 18th Amendment.

Bilawal attributed the government’s financial challenges to bureaucratic inefficiency and the Federal Board of Revenue’s failure to collect adequate taxes.

He questioned why citizens should bear the burden of the FBR’s shortcomings and said the PPP had recommended reforms to strengthen tax collection.

Govt stabilised Economy

Bilawal said the federal government had stabilised the economy:

“When the PDM came to power, Pakistan was on the verge of default. Today, the financial situation is much better.”

However, he emphasised that economic recovery must translate into productivity, export growth, and relief for ordinary citizens.

He highlighted that the Sindh government is providing free fertiliser to small farmers to boost per-acre yields and improve rural incomes.

“We can achieve food security by offering incentives to the agriculture sector,” he said.

The PPP chairman said his three-day organisational tour of Punjab had been “very successful,” giving him extensive opportunities to meet party workers across the province.