Quetta set for December 28 local polls with thousands in the running

QUETTA: The local government elections in Quetta are slated for December 28, with the Election Commission of Balochistan announcing that arrangements have been completed and campaigning has intensified across the city.

According to the commission’s data, 2,433 candidates will contest 642 general seats spread across 172 union councils of the Quetta Metropolitan Corporation. The metropolitan area consists of four administrative towns, each witnessing a competitive field.

Zarghun Town has 730 candidates for its 46 seats, while Chiltan Town features 500 contenders for an equal number of seats. In Sariab Town, 339 candidates are competing for 38 seats. The most crowded race is in Takatu Town, where 804 candidates are contesting 42 seats, creating an average of nearly 19 candidates per ward. Officials expect Takatu and Zarghun to produce particularly close contests.

On polling day, the commission will establish 642 polling stations and more than 2,100 polling booths across Quetta. Cameras will be installed at sensitive locations, and additional army and Frontier Corps personnel will assist in maintaining order.

Election officials say political activity has picked up sharply, with major parties and independent candidates holding rallies and door to door campaigns. Independents are expected to influence results in several wards.

The elected representatives, including the mayor, deputy mayors and councillors, will be responsible for overseeing Quetta’s municipal affairs for a nine month tenure.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan has dismissed a request from Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti to postpone the polls. The chief minister had cautioned that security conditions, intermittent internet disruptions and cold weather could affect turnout, but the commission ruled that the elections, delayed since 2022, will proceed as planned.

The ECP instructed the provincial government to extend complete logistical and security support under Article 220 of the Constitution. It also directed the administration to ensure robust arrangements throughout the electoral process.

ECP member Shah Muhammad Jatoi disagreed with the decision and recorded a dissenting note, warning that harsh weather and security concerns may suppress voter participation. He proposed delaying the elections until conditions improve, a view not adopted by the full commission.