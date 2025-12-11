Punjab restricts male teachers from girls’ high and higher secondary schools

LAHORE: Punjab authorities have reportedly decided to ban male teachers from working in girls’ high and higher secondary schools across the province. The policy change aims to address cultural concerns and ensure that teaching staff in female educational institutions align with community expectations.

Under the new directive, male teachers currently serving in these schools are expected to be reassigned or transferred to male or co-educational institutions. Education officials say the move is intended to create a more comfortable and socially acceptable learning environment for female students.

The decision has sparked discussion among educators and parents, with some supporting the measure as a step toward respecting cultural norms, while others raise questions about staffing challenges and the impact on educational quality. Teachers’ associations are monitoring the situation and have called for clear guidelines regarding transfers and job security for affected staff.

Authorities have not yet released a detailed implementation plan, but schools are preparing to adjust staffing arrangements in the coming weeks. The change reflects broader debates in the region over gender roles and employment in public education.