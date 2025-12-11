Punjab introduces free laptops for students

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced a new initiative to provide free laptops to students enrolled in private universities across the province. The program is designed to support higher education and enhance students’ access to digital resources, particularly as online learning and technology play an increasingly important role in academic success.

Under the new scheme, eligible students will receive laptops at no cost, helping to reduce financial barriers and equip them with tools necessary for modern education. Authorities say the move aims to encourage academic achievement and ensure that more students can benefit from digital learning platforms, research tools, and software essential for their studies.

Officials have outlined criteria for participation, and private universities are expected to coordinate with the government to identify qualifying students. The distribution process is anticipated to begin in the coming weeks, and students are encouraged to follow announcements from their institutions for further details on application procedures.

The initiative has been welcomed by many in the education sector, who see technology access as a critical factor in improving learning outcomes and preparing students for competitive job markets. The free laptop program reflects the government’s broader efforts to invest in education and strengthen support for students throughout Punjab.