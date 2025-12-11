Pakistan social media audio claiming to feature KP CM is doctored

ISLAMABAD: A widely circulated audio clip that purported to capture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi speaking at a political rally has been confirmed to be manipulated. Independent fact-checkers and local officials say the audio does not accurately represent Afridi’s actual remarks, and several key elements were altered to distort the message for political effect.

The misleading recording was shared across social media platforms, where it gained traction among users ahead of upcoming political events. Critics of the clip raised concerns over its authenticity, prompting analysts to compare the disputed audio with verified recordings of Afridi’s speech. Their review found inconsistencies in tone, context, and content that were not present in the original address.

Officials familiar with the situation stated that the altered audio includes phrases and insinuations that the chief minister never uttered, and that the manipulation was likely intended to influence public opinion. They emphasized that such misinformation can have serious repercussions, especially in an already charged political climate.

The incident highlights ongoing challenges in combating doctored media and underscores the need for audiences to verify information before accepting it as fact. Experts stress that increased awareness and responsible sharing practices are essential to prevent the spread of false or misleading political content.