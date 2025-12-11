NATIONAL

MoFA summons Norwegian ambassador for protocol breach

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday summoned the Norwegian ambassador after he attended a court hearing in the federal capital, an action officials described as interference in Pakistan’s internal matters.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi, the additional foreign secretary for Europe conveyed Pakistan’s concerns during the meeting. He said the diplomat’s presence in the courtroom was viewed as a breach of established diplomatic norms and a violation of international legal frameworks that govern the conduct of foreign envoys.

Responding to questions from reporters, Andrabi said the ambassador was formally urged to respect the principles outlined in the Vienna Convention and to avoid actions that may be interpreted as involvement in domestic judicial proceedings.

He added that the Foreign Office has made it clear that Pakistan expects all diplomatic missions to observe standard protocol while carrying out their duties in the country.

Previous article
IHC seeks govt, other respondents’ reply to plea against ‘unexplained’ blacklisting
Next article
PM orders FBR to ramp up drive for 11% tax-to-GDP target
News Desk
News Desk

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Bilawal warns PTI govt ‘inviting’ to governor’s rule in KP

PPP chairman says PTI’s confrontational politics creating constitutional grounds for drastic action Insists no formal PML-N–PPP talks on the move—yet option remains alive...

KP CM again denied meeting with leader as PTI divide over protests outside Adiala Jail

Pakistan issues demarche to Norwegian envoy over ‘unwarranted’ attendance at court hearing

Pakistan calls Afghan scholars’ resolution ‘positive development’ but seeks ‘formal guarantee’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.