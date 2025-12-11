MoFA summons Norwegian ambassador for protocol breach

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday summoned the Norwegian ambassador after he attended a court hearing in the federal capital, an action officials described as interference in Pakistan’s internal matters.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi, the additional foreign secretary for Europe conveyed Pakistan’s concerns during the meeting. He said the diplomat’s presence in the courtroom was viewed as a breach of established diplomatic norms and a violation of international legal frameworks that govern the conduct of foreign envoys.

Responding to questions from reporters, Andrabi said the ambassador was formally urged to respect the principles outlined in the Vienna Convention and to avoid actions that may be interpreted as involvement in domestic judicial proceedings.

He added that the Foreign Office has made it clear that Pakistan expects all diplomatic missions to observe standard protocol while carrying out their duties in the country.