Lahore chokes under ‘Hazardous’ air as AQI soars to alarming levels

LAHORE: Lahore woke up today to one of its worst pollution spikes of the season, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching a hazardous 494, according to data from IQAir. The primary pollutant, PM2.5, was recorded at an extremely dangerous 322.5 µg/m³, more than 20 times higher than the World Health Organization’s recommended safe limit.

Several monitoring stations across the city reported severe pollution, with the highest levels detected in Allama Iqbal Town B LHE, which registered an unprecedented AQI of 945. Other major areas, including ARC Lahore (718), Askari 10 (526), Barki (486), and DHA Phase 6 (432), also showed critically high particulate concentrations.

Public health experts warn that the current levels pose serious health risks to all residents, regardless of age or pre-existing medical conditions. Exposure to PM2.5 at these concentrations can trigger respiratory distress, cardiovascular issues, and long-term health complications. Sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with asthma or heart conditions remain especially vulnerable.

Hospitals across the city have reported an increase in patients complaining of breathing difficulties, throat and eye irritation, and persistent coughing. Schools and workplaces in several neighborhoods have advised residents to limit outdoor activities and wear protective masks when travel is unavoidable.

Weather conditions this morning, including low wind speeds and a humidity level of 55 percent, contributed to trapping pollutants closer to the ground and intensifying smog formation. Environmental analysts point to seasonal crop burning, vehicular emissions, and industrial output as key contributors to Lahore’s recurring winter smog crisis.

Authorities have issued an air quality alert and urged citizens to follow safety guidelines. Long-term measures, including stricter emissions regulations, expansion of green spaces, and improved urban planning, remain essential to preventing further deterioration of air quality.

For now, health officials advise residents to stay indoors as much as possible, use air purifiers if available, and avoid unnecessary exposure to the outdoor environment.