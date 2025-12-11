Hina Niazi shares pictures from intimate Nikkah ceremony

LAHORE: Pakistani television actress Hina Niazi has delighted fans by sharing pictures and a video from her nikah ceremony with her husband. The intimate moments, captured during the wedding rituals, were posted on her social media accounts, where followers reacted with warm messages and congratulations.

In the shared content, Hina appears alongside her husband as they celebrate their union with loved ones. The actor’s fans expressed joy and admiration in the comments, praising the couple’s happiness and sending their best wishes for the future.

The actress’s post quickly gained attention online, with many supporters noting the elegance and heartfelt nature of the ceremony. Friends and fellow celebrities also extended their congratulations, reflecting a wave of positivity across social media.

Hina Niazi’s announcement has resonated with her audience, marking a memorable milestone in her personal life and generating widespread buzz among her followers.