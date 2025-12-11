NATIONAL

Germany unveils digital visa system for Pakistani applicants

By News Desk

Germany has introduced a new online visa application system for Pakistani citizens, marking a significant shift toward faster and more streamlined processing. The initiative moves key long-term visa categories to a digital platform, aiming to increase efficiency and reduce delays faced by applicants.

With the launch of the new system, all previous waiting lists have been closed and will be removed. Applicants who already hold appointments under the old procedure are advised to appear as scheduled, while all new applicants must now begin their process through the updated online portals starting December 12, 2025.

Students seeking visas can submit their applications through the dedicated portal for academic purposes, while individuals applying for employment, training, jobseeker, or other long-stay categories will use the corresponding online system designed for work-related visas.

The shift to digital processing is intended to modernize Germany’s consular services and make the application experience more accessible for Pakistani nationals. By reducing paperwork and minimizing the need for in-person visits, the new approach is expected to improve overall turnaround times and accommodate a growing number of applicants.

