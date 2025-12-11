Former spymaster Faiz Hameed sentenced to 14 years for engaging in political activities, violation of Official Secret Act

— Court finds Hameed guilty on multiple charges, including misuse of authority and state secrets

— Faiz Hameed found guilty on all four charges; given full opportunity to defend himself, says ISPR

— Bilawal terms military court ruling concerning Faiz Hameed historic decision

— Khawaja Asif, Atta Tarar welcome the verdict; say the nation suffered for years due to Faiz’s political engineering

RAWALPINDI: Former chief of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Faiz Hameed has been sentenced to 14 years’ rigorous imprisonment by a military court, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

In a statement, the military’s media affairs wing said that the process of Field General Court Martial (FGCM) was initiated against Hameed on August 12, 2024 under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act, spanning over 15 months.

“The accused was tried on four charges related to engaging in political activities, violation of the Official Secret Act detrimental to safety and interest of the state, misuse of authority and government resources and causing wrongful loss to persons,” the statement said.

“After lengthy and laborious legal proceedings, the accused has been found guilty on all charges and sentenced to 14 years rigorous imprisonment,” ISPR said.

It added that the sentence was “promulgated on December 11, 2025”. During the proceedings against the ex-spymaster, the FGCM complied with all legal provisions, and Hameed was “afforded with all legal rights, including [the] rights of [a] defence team of his choice”, it added.

The convict has the right of appeal at a relevant forum, ISPR said.

It further stated that the “involvement of [the] convict in fomenting vested political agitation and instability in cohorts with political elements and in certain other matters is separately being dealt with”.

The military’s media wing had made a similar statement in its announcement of Hameed’s indictment last year, stating that “events related to creating agitation and unrest, leading to multiple incidents including, but not limited to May 9, 2023, for fomenting instability at the behest of and in collusion with vested political interests” were also being investigated.

On May 9, 2023, violent protests were witnessed across the country following the arrest of former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, during which military installations were also vandalised.

Hameed, a former lieutenant general, was taken into custody in August 2024, and the military announced the initiation of FGCM proceedings against him on August 12 last year.

The move was prompted by allegations of misconduct levelled by the owner of a private housing society and had shattered the long-standing perception that spy chiefs were untouchable in the country where generals have long wielded unparalleled influence.

Bilawal terms military court ruling concerning Faiz Hameed historic decision

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has termed the military court ruling concerning former senior officer Faiz Hameed a historic decision, stating that it delivers a clear message that the former spymaster was involved in unlawful actions.

Speaking to the media in Chiniot, he noted that further proceedings in the case are still underway. Bilawal Bhutto said the decision underscores that Faiz Hameed’s actions were illegal, adding that Hameed would still have avenues available for appeal. He maintained that while the verdict was significant, the legal process has not yet concluded.

Nation suffered for years due to Faiz’s political engineering, says Kh Asif, Tarar

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, in their separate statements issued on Thursday, welcomed the court-martial of ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed.

Asif said that for years, the nation would pay the price for the political engineering done by Faiz and General (r) Qamar Jawed Bajwa.

In a tweet, he prayed to the Almighty Allah to enable the rulers to wield power for the benefit of His creation. He also prayed to the Almighty to make rulers God fearing.

On the other hand, Tarar, in his statement, said that today that man was punished who had crossed the Red Line by misusing his authority.

“Nobody is above the law. The verdict was given against him on the basis of evidence,” he said, adding that the ex-general was provided full opportunity to defend himself as he was allowed to present witnesses in his support.

The minister further said that Faiz was also an adviser to the last PTI government. “The decision given today is a triumph of truth.”

He went on to say that there would be a further investigation into the political role of the former spymaster. Tarar said that today the world had seen that the system of accountability within the Pakistan Army was quite strong.

Commenting on the court-martial of former general Faiz Hameed, Senator Faisal Vawda said it was just a beginning. “This will not stop here,” he said, adding, “You will see such things happening in the coming days as well.”

Speaking to a private TV channel, Vawda said that it had been proved that nobody was above Pakistan.

“Verdicts in some of the May 9 cases are still awaited,” he said, and added, “The decision in journalist Arshad Sharif’s death case is also pending.” The senator opined it was extremely important to apprehend PTI stalwart Murad Saeed.