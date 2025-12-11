Children killed and others hurt in North Waziristan madrassah blast

MIR ALI: Two children lost their lives and several others were injured when an explosion tore through an area near a madrassah in the Isori village of North Waziristan’s Mir Ali region. Security officials say the blast occurred when children playing in the vicinity came into contact with explosive material that had been left behind by militants, triggering a powerful detonation. The explosion also injured eight children, some of whom were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities said the site had been contaminated with improvised explosive devices left over from militant activity, and efforts to clear such hazardous materials across the region are ongoing.

Local security sources noted that Pakistan Army teams have been working to remove hidden explosives over large swathes of land in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but difficult terrain and extensive contamination make the task challenging. Incidents in the area involving leftover ordnance have occurred before, highlighting the persistent danger posed by abandoned explosive materials to civilians, especially children playing outdoors. The incident has underscored the urgent need for continued demining operations and community awareness to prevent further tragedies in North Waziristan.