British MPs call on UK to support Kashmiris’ right to self-determination

LONDON: British lawmakers have urged the United Kingdom to support the right of the people of Jammu and Kashmir to self-determination, calling on the government to take a more active role in raising human rights concerns with India.

The appeal came during a debate titled “Kashmir: Self-Determination” held in Westminster Hall and led by Labour MP Imran Hussain, who described the situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir as an urgent human rights crisis. He said millions in the region continue to face homes demolished, families separated, voices suppressed and rights denied.

Hussain criticised India’s 2019 move to revoke the territory’s special status and highlighted communication restrictions, mass detentions and demographic changes that he said violate international law. He also cited the 1948 UN resolution calling for a free and fair plebiscite, noting that the commitment remains unfulfilled despite more than seven decades of international attention.

Strangford MP Jim Shannon denounced what he called repressive policies in the region, including extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and sexual violence. Labour MPs Gareth Snell and Andy McDonald raised concerns about the treatment of journalists, suppression of political activity and the continuing demands of the British-Kashmiri community for stronger political engagement from Westminster.

Responding for the government, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Hamish Falconer restated the UK’s longstanding position that any lasting settlement must be agreed between India and Pakistan while reflecting the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

He said London continues to raise issues related to detentions, restrictions and minority rights with both countries and remains open to engagement with British-Kashmiri representatives.