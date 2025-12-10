‘I’m a human, not an angel’: Nida Yasir says sorry after delivery-rider controversy

Popular morning show host Nida Yasir has issued an apology after facing backlash for comments she made about food-delivery riders. Reflecting on her controversial remarks, she acknowledged that she is “a human, not an angel,” and sometimes words are not conveyed as intended.
The controversy began when Nida shared a “bad experience” she had with delivery riders during a live broadcast. While discussing home-delivery services, she accused riders of deliberately not carrying change in order to swindle extra money from customers.
“The food-delivery riders would never have the change. You can tip them regardless, but for those who lie about not having the change, I make them wait while my driver fetches it,” she said, describing how she would teach the riders a lesson by delaying their deliveries.
Her words quickly sparked criticism, with many netizens accusing her of showing a lack of empathy for underpaid gig workers. Others pointed out that delivery apps often notify customers to have the exact amount ready when placing orders, which may have contributed to misunderstandings.
After several days of online criticism, Nida responded, expressing regret over her choice of words. She clarified that she never meant to offend anyone or target the entire rider community, emphasizing that the incident happened live, where clarifications could not be made as easily as in a recorded show.
“I should have made it clear that I was referring to some riders, not all of them. I’m not here to hurt anyone. I appear on screen as I am, and I have emotions like anyone else. I am a human, not an angel, and sometimes we fail to convey with words what we have in our hearts,” she said.
Nida concluded her statement by addressing the riders directly and offering a sincere apology for her mistake. “I repeat that not every rider is like the ones I referred to. It was just my experience, and I never intended to disregard their struggles or hurt them. Please forgive me for my mistake,” she said.
Hello! Quick question that’s entirely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My site looks weird when browsing from my iphone. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to correct this issue. If you have any recommendations, please share. Thank you!
Wow, awesome blog structure! How long have you been running a blog for? you made blogging glance easy. The overall glance of your web site is great, let alone the content material!
Thanks a lot for the helpful article. It is also my opinion that mesothelioma has an very long latency period, which means that warning signs of the disease might not exactly emerge right up until 30 to 50 years after the 1st exposure to mesothelioma. Pleural mesothelioma, that is the most common type and influences the area around the lungs, will cause shortness of breath, upper body pains, as well as a persistent coughing, which may cause coughing up our blood.
I have noticed that of all types of insurance, health insurance is the most debatable because of the discord between the insurance policy company’s duty to remain adrift and the user’s need to have insurance cover. Insurance companies’ commission rates on wellbeing plans are certainly low, as a result some companies struggle to generate income. Thanks for the suggestions you talk about through your blog.
One other issue is when you are in a circumstance where you would not have a co-signer then you may really want to try to wear out all of your money for college options. You will find many funds and other scholarship grants that will ensure that you get money that can help with education expenses. Thanks alot : ) for the post.
I have noticed that online diploma is getting popular because getting your degree online has developed into a popular choice for many people. Quite a few people have not necessarily had a chance to attend a traditional college or university yet seek the increased earning potential and a better job that a Bachelors Degree affords. Still other folks might have a degree in one discipline but wish to pursue a thing they already have an interest in.
Hi, Neat post. There’s a problem with your web site in internet explorer, would test this? IE still is the market leader and a big portion of people will miss your wonderful writing because of this problem.
I?ve recently started a site, the info you offer on this web site has helped me greatly. Thank you for all of your time & work.
Hi there, just changed into alert to your weblog through Google, and found that it is really informative. I am going to be careful for brussels. I will appreciate if you continue this in future. A lot of other folks shall be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
you’re actually a just right webmaster. The web site loading speed is incredible. It seems that you’re doing any unique trick. Also, The contents are masterpiece. you’ve performed a fantastic job in this matter!
Thanks for the thoughts you are discussing on this web site. Another thing I’d really like to say is that getting hold of some copies of your credit history in order to check out accuracy of each and every detail is the first step you have to execute in credit score improvement. You are looking to clean your credit file from detrimental details mistakes that ruin your credit score.