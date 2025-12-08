Tarar hails armed forces, PML-N development agenda and slams PTI failures

Federal minister says enemies fear Pakistan Armed Forces and Chief of Defence Staff

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Sunday lauded the Pakistan Armed Forces and Chief of Defence Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, saying the country’s enemies were fearful of their strength.

He made the remarks while addressing a public gathering during the inauguration of development works in Union Council 240 Shabir Chowk near Bagrain.

Tarar said those who criticize the armed forces, which had defeated an enemy five times larger, should be ashamed of themselves. He emphasized that the PML-N believes in good governance, adopting a policy of progress and development across the country. “One can see signs of progress and prosperity everywhere, and the credit goes to Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his party,” he said.

Highlighting the party’s development record, the minister said the PML-N government had focused on all sectors, including hospitals, universities, schools, roads, bridges, and powerhouses. He pointed out that the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI), established by Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, had achieved a historic milestone by performing 1,000 liver transplants. He added that the Safe Cities Project in Lahore, now being expanded by Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz, was a gift from the PML-N.

Tarar criticized the previous PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying it failed to deliver over the past 12 years, leaving the province without new schools, colleges, universities, or hospitals like PKLI. He added that PTI ignored issues of law and order and failed to establish projects comparable to Punjab’s Safe Cities Authority or Counter Terrorism Department.

The minister strongly condemned PTI founder Imran Khan, alleging corruption of £190 million, economic mismanagement, and attempts to undermine Pakistan internationally, including correspondence with the IMF. He accused PTI of prioritizing personal motives over national interests and of discrediting the armed forces, including giving interviews to Indian media and instigating incidents like May 9, which he said aimed to disgrace national martyrs.

Tarar praised the incumbent government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying it had stabilized the economy, prevented default, increased foreign exchange reserves, reduced inflation, and enhanced respect for the Pakistani passport globally. He said ongoing development works across Punjab, including road construction, sewerage improvement, street light installations, mobile clinics, health facilities, education projects, tourism promotion, and housing initiatives, were being executed efficiently and transparently.

He reiterated that the Pakistan Armed Forces were fully capable of defending the country and warned that those promoting chaos would face failure. Tarar emphasized that PML-N’s mandate came from the people and that the government would continue to prioritize development, prosperity, and public welfare over political maneuvering.

MPA Sajida Farooq Tarar, Imran Javed, and other officials were present at the event.