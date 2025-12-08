Ruling parties rally behind military, rebuke PTI for anti-army rhetoric

MQM-P, PPP and PML-N leaders warn attacks on armed forces threaten national unity

Leaders allege Imran narrative amplified by hostile foreign elements, calling criticism of army ‘red line’ for democracy

Label PTI rhetoric a growing national security concern, Urging joint stand against anti-state campaigning

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI/QUETTA: In a show of solidarity with DG ISPR, leaders of the ruling political parties on Sunday rallied behind the armed forces, sharply rebuking Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for what they termed a deliberate campaign to undermine state institutions, a day after the military’s media wing accused incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan of pushing an anti-army narrative that was morphing into a national security concern.

Leaders from the ruling coalition and allied parties warned that attacks on the military threatened national cohesion at a time of heightened internal and regional security challenges, while the PTI rejected the allegations as politically motivated and dangerous for democracy.

The show of unity followed the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press briefing in which its director general described Imran Khan as a “narcissist” with a “delusional mindset,” claiming his rhetoric was being amplified by Indian media and accounts linked to hostile intelligence agencies. PTI had termed the briefing “inappropriate and unfortunate,” triggering strong reactions from across the political spectrum.

Planning Minister and PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said Imran’s politics reflected a “deeply irresponsible and dangerous trend” aimed at weakening national institutions and eroding trust in the armed forces. Writing on X, he stressed that while political disagreement was natural in a democracy, crossing into anti-state narrative-building endangered stability, unity and security. He said attempts to malign the military only served Pakistan’s enemies and strongly condemned what he called Imran’s politics of “hate, distortion and incitement.”

In Karachi, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) chairman Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui warned of a possible “another conspiracy against Pakistan,” accusing the PTI of abandoning parliamentary politics in favour of street agitation to create instability. He said that at a time when all political forces should stand united with the armed forces, a sustained campaign over the past two days had raised concerns of foreign involvement. Siddiqui urged all parties to sit together, identify anti-state actions and respond collectively.

Balochistan Chief Minister and PPP leader Sarfaraz Bugti said propaganda against the army aligned with the agenda of hostile agencies, particularly when provinces like Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were facing serious insurgencies. He said the people of Balochistan stood firmly with the security forces and warned against narratives that weakened the state. Comparing military sacrifices with Imran’s criticism, Bugti said the country must be placed above politics, cautioning that without a strong state there would be nothing left to protect.

Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi, speaking in Rawalpindi, went further, calling Imran Khan a “threat to national security.” Referring to the foreign funding case, Abbasi claimed that allegations of Indian and Israeli funding had been proven and argued that had action been taken earlier, Pakistan could have avoided anarchy and terrorism. Echoing ISPR’s language, he criticised Imran and his family for giving interviews to Indian and Afghan media and accused the PTI founder of targeting state institutions, including the military, rather than individuals.

The PTI rejected the criticism, saying leaders like Abbasi could not understand that Imran had “always stood firm for the country, its institutions and its people.” In its statement, the party said Imran had strengthened Pakistan’s global narrative and accused the government of portraying dissent as anti-state behaviour.

PTI leaders Gohar Ali Khan and Salman Akram Raja also termed the ISPR press conference “politically charged,” urging restraint and dialogue. They warned that branding the country’s most popular leader a security threat risked deepening divisions, insisting that Imran unified, rather than fractured, Pakistan’s national narrative.