Qatar pushes ‘inclusive engagement’ with non-state actors as Key to peace from Afghanistan to Gaza

Qatar opposes forced displacement of Palestinians, calls for their right to remain in homeland

DOHA: Qatar on Sunday underscored the importance of inclusive political engagement, including with non-state actors, as the only realistic path to lasting stability in conflict-ridden regions from Afghanistan to Gaza.

Speaking at the 23rd Doha Forum, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani emphasized that durable peace requires direct communication with all parties, including armed groups often shunned by Western capitals.

Moderated by US journalist Tucker Carlson, Sheikh Mohammed said regional crises cannot be resolved by excluding key actors. “You cannot resolve or reach a solution if you have no one speaking to non-state actors,” he said, highlighting Qatar’s ongoing role in mediating between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban regime.

He explained that Qatar’s mediation approach has been consistent, from the Afghan peace process to repeated ceasefire efforts in Gaza. Qatar’s relationship with Hamas, he said, began over a decade ago at the request of the United States, establishing a reliable communication channel with the Palestinian armed group. “When they moved their office back in 2012 here, it was used only for communication and to facilitate ceasefires and aid to Gaza,” Sheikh Mohammed added.

Similarly, the Taliban’s political office in Doha, opened in 2013 at Washington’s request during the group’s conflict with US and Afghan forces, served as a neutral platform for negotiations. These talks culminated in the Doha Agreement and the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, demonstrating the necessity of engaging actors who “hold real influence on the ground.”

Addressing allegations that Qatari funds for Gaza had been diverted to Hamas, the prime minister said, “All our aid, financing, and all our support went to the people in Gaza, and it was a very transparent process that the United States is very aware of.” He added that Israel itself facilitated distribution of humanitarian assistance.

Sheikh Mohammed criticized politicians who distort Qatar’s role for domestic gain. “Politicians are trying to use this for short-term political gains … to fuel their narratives,” he said, stressing that Qatar’s mediation has delivered tangible results, including multiple ceasefires, humanitarian pauses, hostage releases, and evacuation arrangements.

The 23rd Doha Forum brought together over 5,000 delegates from 162 countries, including presidents, prime ministers, foreign ministers, policy experts, and heads of international organizations. Discussions focused on conflict resolution, humanitarian crises, global governance, and economic instability.

Sheikh Mohammed also addressed the Israeli strike on Qatari territory in September, calling it a “blatant breach of diplomatic norms” and an “unethical move” against a mediator. He revealed that former US President Donald Trump expressed frustration and disappointment upon learning of the incident.

Commenting on Gaza’s devastation following Israel’s two-year military campaign, he reiterated Qatar’s commitment to humanitarian support but said reconstruction should be the responsibility of those who caused the destruction. According to UN estimates, 92 percent of Gaza’s residential buildings were damaged or destroyed, generating up to 60 million tonnes of rubble, with reconstruction likely taking decades.

Sheikh Mohammed condemned any attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians, saying, “They have the choice where to go, and they don’t want to leave their country. I don’t see anyone has the right to deport them or to force them to go somewhere else.” He stressed that Palestinians should not be treated as a people who can be “reshuffled or relocated” at the convenience of regional powers.