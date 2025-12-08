Punjab transporters call for wheel-jam strike tomorrow to protest heavy fines

Punjab Public Transport Association rejects request to delay strike, demanding repeal of new traffic fines ranging from Rs5,000 to Rs20,000

Goods, oil tanker, and local transporters join protest against amended Motor Vehicle Ordinance, urging CM Maryam Nawaz to adopt people-friendly policies

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Transporters across Punjab have announced a wheel-jam strike on Monday (December 8) in protest against the imposition of heavy traffic fines and the registration of FIRs under the Motor Vehicle Ordinance, officials said on Sunday.

The strike is expected to paralyze the movement of goods and public transport, as associations representing freight, oil tankers, and local transporters have all pledged their support.

Tariq Gujjar, President of the Goods Transport Association, said that the scope of the strike has expanded after consultations with other transport unions, including oil tanker operators and local transporters. “Transporters will suspend activities at the ports from Monday evening. The current government has compelled us to observe a wheel-jam strike due to unfair fines and harassment of drivers,” he said.

Shehzad Awan, a senior representative, claimed that thousands of FIRs had been registered against drivers and vehicles were being locked inside police stations across the country. Khanzada Khan Mehsud, Senior Vice Chairman of Oil Tankers, urged the government to stop “attacking transporters” and to prevent them from facing bankruptcy.

In the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, local public transporters also announced a wheel-jam strike on December 8, rejecting requests from the administration to delay the protest against the new traffic ordinance, which significantly increased fines for heavy vehicles. The decision came after representatives of the Punjab Public Transport Association and the Goods Transporters Association met with City Traffic Police officer Farhan Aslam and Regional Transport Authority Secretary Asad Shirazi, who urged them not to proceed.

However, the transporters refused to withdraw their decision. “We tried to convince them, but they demanded the repeal of the amendments. It was beyond our authority,” Shirazi said. He added that the Punjab government had been informed and would hold negotiations with the United Transport Association in Lahore.

Raja Muhammad Riaz, Chairman of the Mutahida Transport Federation of Twin Cities, said transporters were struggling to manage household budgets due to fines ranging from Rs5,000 to Rs20,000, alongside rising fuel and spare parts costs. He demanded an immediate reduction in fines and an end to policies that “destroyed the sector.” During the meeting, he noted that traffic police agreed not to impose fines on vehicles with a valid fitness certificate.

Meanwhile, Shakeel Qureshi, President of the Goods Transport Association, confirmed that freight and goods transporters in Rawalpindi would fully support the December 8 strike. “We strongly condemn the traffic laws passed by the Punjab Assembly. These amendments, along with proposed customs changes, are tantamount to economic murder of transporters,” he said. He called on the government to make decisions after consulting all stakeholders, considering public and sector interests.

The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI) Rawalpindi district also expressed full support for the strike. Spokesperson Hafiz Ziaullah said that heavy fines had made life difficult for the people, particularly poor motorcyclists, and urged Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to adopt “people-friendly policies” and reduce unnecessary and unfair fines.

With oil tankers, goods transporters, and local transport operators all joining the protest, the strike is expected to disrupt supply chains, port operations, and commuter services, highlighting the growing tensions between transporters and provincial authorities over the new traffic regulations.