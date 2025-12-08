Pakistan slams Jaishankar’s remarks about Pakistan Army as ‘irresponsible, baseless and inflammatory’

FO spokesperson defends armed forces, saying Pakistan Army remains pillar of national security

Cites May conflict as proof of military professionalism and restraint, accusing Delhi of deflection to hide destabilising regional conduct

Calls out Hindutva-driven violence inside India, warning against provocations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday strongly rejected and condemned what it described as “highly inflammatory, baseless, and irresponsible” remarks by Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar against Pakistan’s armed forces, warning that such statements were misleading, provocative, and detrimental to regional peace and stability.

The Foreign Office (FO) reaction came a day after Dr S Jaishankar alleged that India’s core challenges with Pakistan stemmed directly from Pakistan’s military establishment. Islamabad dismissed the claims as part of a deliberate propaganda campaign aimed at deflecting attention from India’s own destabilising conduct in the region.

🔊PR No.3️⃣6️⃣9️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ Response by the Spokesperson on Remarks by the Indian Minister for External Affairs 🔗⬇️https://t.co/u3Y0tWLc3k pic.twitter.com/l4QJWbCRof — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) December 7, 2025

In a sharply worded statement, the FO underscored that Pakistan was a responsible state and that all its institutions, including the armed forces, were pillars of national security, fully committed to safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. “Pakistan’s armed forces remain professional, disciplined, and dedicated to the defence of the motherland,” the statement said.

Referring to the brief four-day military confrontation between India and Pakistan in May, the FO said the episode had “vividly demonstrated” the professionalism, restraint, and resolve of Pakistan’s armed forces in defending the country and its people against any Indian aggression “in a befitting, effective yet responsible manner.” It added that “no amount of propaganda can belie this truth.”

The Foreign Office accused the Indian leadership of attempting to malign Pakistan’s state institutions and national leadership as part of a broader narrative to divert attention from New Delhi’s own policies. These, it said, included “destabilising actions in the region and beyond, as well as state-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan.”

“Such incendiary rhetoric only exemplifies the extent of India’s disregard for amity, peace and stability in our region,” the statement said, warning that repeated verbal escalation undermined prospects for dialogue and confidence-building.

The FO further advised the Indian government to introspect on its internal challenges instead of issuing misleading remarks about Pakistan. It urged India to investigate what it termed the “fascist and revisionist Hindutva ideology,” accusing it of unleashing mob violence, lynchings, arbitrary detentions, and the demolition of properties and places of worship.

According to the statement, the Indian state and leadership had themselves become “hostage of this terror in the name of religion,” a situation that posed serious risks to regional stability.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s position, the FO stressed that Islamabad believed in coexistence, dialogue and diplomacy as the preferred means of resolving disputes. However, it added that Pakistan remained “united and resolute” in both its intent and ability to safeguard its national interests and sovereignty against any threat.