Pakistan Navy seizes nearly $3m worth of hashish in major Arabian Sea bust

PNS YAMAMA foils large-scale narcotics smuggling during regional patrol, seizes one of the year’s biggest hauls

RMSP missions safeguard Pakistan’s maritime interests and shipping lanes

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy foiled a narcotics smuggling attempt in one of the most significant anti-drug operations of the year and seized 1,500 kilograms of hashish worth nearly $3 million during a regional patrol in the Arabian Sea, according to the military’s media wing.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday, Pakistan Navy Ship YAMAMA, deployed on a Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP), conducted the operation that led to the recovery of the seized drugs.

#ISPR

Rawalpindi, 07 December, 2025#Pakistan Navy Ship YAMAMA, while deployed on Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) in the Arabian Sea, successfully conducted an anti-narcotics operation, leading to the seizure of 1,500 Kilograms of Hashish valued at approximately 3… pic.twitter.com/WPNgUPs3xL — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) December 7, 2025

The Navy said the interdiction underscores its “unwavering commitment to combating illicit activities and ensuring security in the maritime domain.”

Officials highlighted that RMSP missions are routinely undertaken to safeguard Pakistan’s maritime interests through heightened vigilance and a sustained presence at sea. The Navy also coordinates with regional and international partners to strengthen maritime security across key shipping lanes.

The statement added that Pakistan remains an active contributor to regional efforts aimed at maintaining a safe and secure maritime environment.

This latest operation follows a previous high-profile seizure in October, when Pakistan Navy Ship YARMOOK recovered drugs worth more than $972 million in the Arabian Sea. That seizure was conducted in coordination with the Saudi-led Combined Task Force (CTF) 150 under Combined Maritime Forces (CMF)’s Focused Operation AL MASMAK.

CMF, a 47-nation naval coalition, promotes security and stability across 3.2 million square miles of water, encompassing some of the world’s most important shipping lanes.

“The success of this focused operation highlights the importance of multi-national collaboration,” said Royal Saudi Naval Forces Commodore Fahad Aljoiad, commander of CTF 150. “Pakistan Navy Ship Yarmook has achieved one of the most successful narcotics seizures for CMF, directly reflecting the expertise and coordination of our naval forces.”

During the October operation, PNS Yarmook intercepted two dhows that were not transmitting on Automatic Identification System (AIS) and had no identifiable nationality. From the first dhow, two tons of crystal methamphetamine (ICE) worth over $822 million were seized. Within 48 hours, the second dhow yielded 350 kg of ICE valued at $140 million and 50 kg of cocaine worth $10 million.

These operations highlight the Pakistan Navy’s proactive stance and the strategic importance of regional collaboration in countering transnational drug trafficking, ensuring both national and international maritime security.