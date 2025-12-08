Munir vows unified command, preserved autonomy after taking charge as first CDF

— Field Marshal says it is necessary to improve multi-domain operations

— Vows no one to be allowed to threaten country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity

— Says forces will maintain individuality for operational readiness

RAWALPINDI: Newly-appointed Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir on Monday assured that the army, air force and navy would continue to retain their “internal autonomy and organisational structure” under the country’s restructured military command.

Addressing officers from all three services, Field Marshal Munir described the creation of the Defence Forces Headquarters as a “historic and foundational reform”, stressing that Pakistan must enhance its capability for multi-domain operations amid rapidly evolving security challenges.

“The establishment of the Defence Forces Headquarters is vital to this transformation,” he said. “Each service will preserve its unique identity for operational readiness, while the headquarters will ensure unified coordination and integration.”

Turning to regional security, the CDF cautioned India against any miscalculation, warning that Pakistan’s response to provocation would be “swift and severe”. He also reiterated Islamabad’s firm message to Kabul, saying the Taliban government must choose between “the mischief of the khawarij” and its relationship with Pakistan.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to peace, he underscored that the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity would not be compromised. “The idea of Pakistan is invincible, safeguarded by the resolve of brave soldiers and a united nation,” he said.

Guard of Honour Ceremony

Earlier in the day, Field Marshal Munir received a guard of honour at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Air Chief Zaheer Ahmad Babar were also present. According to state broadcaster PTV, contingents from all three services participated in the ceremony to mark his elevation as the country’s first CDF.

Sweeping Command Restructuring

The government formally notified Field Marshal Munir as the inaugural CDF on Friday, marking the most significant overhaul of Pakistan’s military command structure since the 1970s.

The new arrangement — introduced through the 27th Constitutional Amendment — grants consolidated operational, administrative and strategic authority to the CDF. Amendments to Article 243 now require the president, acting on the prime minister’s advice, to appoint the army chief, who simultaneously serves as the CDF.

The reform also abolishes the office of the chairman joint chiefs of staff committee (CJCSC), shifting tri-service coordination to the newly created CDF office.

To incorporate constitutional changes into military law, the government revised the Pakistan Army Act (PAA) of 1952. A new clause under Article 8A resets the tenure of the first COAS-plus-CDF from the date of his notification, while another clause authorises the president — on the prime minister’s advice — to determine his terms and conditions.

Munir, who became the 17th army chief upon his appointment on Nov 29, 2022, may now legally serve until December 2035 under the extended tenure provisions introduced in 2024, which allow reappointment or tenure extensions of up to five years for service chiefs.