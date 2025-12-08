World

IndiGo flight chaos deepens as pilot shortage disrupts nationwide travel

By News Desk

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, has cancelled nearly 5,000 flights since December 5, throwing the country’s air travel network into disarray. Operating about 2,200 flights daily, the carrier saw large portions of its fleet grounded after failing to meet the government’s updated pilot rest and duty requirements introduced last year.

The crisis prompted swift government intervention, with authorities granting IndiGo a temporary exemption from the new rules in an attempt to stabilise operations. Even with the relaxation, more than 300 flights were cancelled on Monday. The airline has said it expects to return to normal operations between December 10 and 15.

The disruption stems from the Flight Duty Time Limitations, or FDTL, which increased pilots’ weekly rest from 36 to 48 hours. Airlines were required to comply by November 1, but IndiGo’s inability to adjust in time led to a severe pilot shortage, cascading delays and widespread cancellations.

The Federation of Indian Pilots criticised the airline’s management, accusing it of behaving like a cartel. A spokesperson told the Press Trust of India that IndiGo had frozen both hiring and pilot pay, worsening the shortage.

The government has now exempted IndiGo from the FDTL rules until February 10, 2026, and ordered a high-level inquiry to determine the underlying causes of the meltdown.

Arshad Nadeem claims National Games javelin gold with commanding performance
CTD arrests 12 suspects allegedly linked to RAW in Punjab operations
Pakistan Navy seizes nearly $3m worth of hashish in major Arabian...

PNS YAMAMA foils large-scale narcotics smuggling during regional patrol, seizes one of the year’s biggest hauls RMSP missions safeguard Pakistan’s maritime interests and...

