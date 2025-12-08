Google’s 2025 search trends reveal Pakistan’s top online interests

Google’s Year in Search 2025 offers a clear snapshot of what kept Pakistanis busy online, ranging from cricket and entertainment to technology, recipes and everyday queries.

Cricket once again led the nation’s search activity, with users tracking major fixtures, including matches against South Africa, India and New Zealand. Tournaments such as the Pakistan Super League, Asia Cup and ICC Champions Trophy dominated interest, reflecting the country’s enduring passion for the sport. Emerging players like Abhishek Sharma, Hassan Nawaz and Irfan Khan Niazi also captured widespread attention.

Beyond sports, Pakistani viewers turned to local television dramas for entertainment. Popular titles such as Sher, Judwaa and Aas Paas drove significant search traffic, indicating the audience’s appetite for strong stories and memorable performances.

Tech-related searches saw a notable rise as users explored AI tools like Gemini, On4t and Google AI Studio. Streaming apps such as myco and Tamasha continued to attract traffic, particularly for cricket coverage. Interest in non-fungible tokens also suggested a growing curiosity about digital assets.

Searches reflected real-world concerns as well. Pakistanis looked for updates on major events like the Karachi floods and flooding near the Chenab River. Queries also focused on government initiatives, including the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry, the Asaan Karobar Card and the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme 2025. Educational results for FBISE and other boards remained heavily searched, while financial indicators such as gold prices and international news, including developments in Iran, stayed prominent.

Food-related searches blended traditional and modern tastes. Classic dishes involving mutton, beef, sweets, dough-based foods and soups maintained their appeal. At the same time, growing interest in quinoa, tofu and sandwiches pointed toward a shift in dietary habits and lifestyle choices.

In the how-to category, Karachi’s introduction of e-challans sparked nationwide curiosity as people tried to understand the new traffic enforcement measures. Other trending questions covered car insurance, investment basics and even creative tasks like making Ghibli-style photos.

Farhan Qureshi, Google’s Business and Operations Regional Director, noted that the Year in Search highlights a nation driven by curiosity, creativity and a digital-first mindset. He emphasised that new features like AI Mode aim to deliver more relevant and helpful results, supporting users as they seek information, learn skills and stay connected.

Overall, Google’s report captures Pakistan’s evolving online behaviour, shaped by technology, entertainment, real-time information needs and an eagerness to explore new opportunities.