Ducky Bhai alleges abuse and extortion during NCCIA detention

LAHORE: YouTuber Saadur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, released a nearly hour-long video on Sunday detailing what he described as physical and verbal abuse during his detention by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency.

Rehman was taken into custody in August at Lahore Airport over accusations that he promoted online gambling and betting platforms. Although the Lahore High Court granted him bail on November 25, he remained in official custody. The NCCIA’s Lahore Additional Director Sarfraz Chaudhry had already been removed from his position in September amid various controversies, including an alleged assault on Rehman.

In his video, Rehman recounted his arrest and subsequent remand, claiming his first meeting with Chaudhry turned hostile. He said Chaudhry repeatedly abused him, questioned the source of his earnings and accused him of influencing young audiences. Rehman alleged that Chaudhry slapped him multiple times.

He also claimed that some officials pressured him for a bribe of Rs70–80 million to settle the matter, insisting he did not have the money. Rehman further alleged that investigators forced him to open his Binance account, closed his cryptocurrency positions at a loss, converted the assets to dollars and compelled him to transfer the funds. He accused the investigating officer of directing the transfer into a personal account.

Rehman said he felt helpless during his first day in custody and accused officials of beating him despite his cooperation. He added that when he encountered someone he knew, he pleaded with them to ask the guards to be less violent.

Responding to the allegations, an NCCIA Lahore spokesperson said corruption was the misconduct of individuals, not institutions, adding that the agency maintained a strict zero-tolerance policy. The spokesperson said the matter was being handled on merit and that an investigation was underway with the FIA Anti-Corruption wing.

On October 28, six NCCIA personnel were arrested and remanded on charges of abuse of authority and bribery. Barrister Mian Ali Ashfaq said they were taken into FIA custody and would be produced in district court, where he would represent them. The staffers included Sarfraz Chaudhry, Zawar, Ali Raza, Shoaib Riaz, Yasir Gujjar and Mujtaba Kamran.

A first information report was filed against nine individuals, including eight NCCIA officials, following a complaint from Rehman’s wife, Aroob Jatoi.