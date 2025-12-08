CTD arrests 12 suspects allegedly linked to RAW in Punjab operations

The Counter Terrorism Department arrested 12 individuals in coordinated raids across Lahore, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur, claiming the suspects were connected to India’s Research and Analysis Wing and involved in terrorism-related activities in Pakistan.

A CTD spokesperson said weapons, explosives and detonators were recovered during the operations. Officials also seized photos and videos of sensitive locations, including a madrassa and a local festival, along with detailed coordinates of various sites.

Those detained in Lahore were identified as Sukh Deep Singh, Azmat, Faizan, Nabeel, Abrar, Usman and Sarfaraz. The suspect held in Faisalabad was named as Danish, while Rajab, Hashim, Saqib and Arif were arrested in Bahawalpur. The CTD described them as members of a group referred to as “Fitna al-Hindustan”.

According to the spokesperson, the arrests were made with the help of a Facebook account operated from India by an individual named Adil. He added that Singh, one of the suspects, had converted from Christianity some time before his arrest. The department alleged that the group had been receiving significant funding from RAW to support planned terrorist acts. Cases have been registered and investigations are ongoing.

The arrests follow a similar incident last month, when authorities detained a Pakistani fisherman accused of working for Indian intelligence. Ministers Attaullah Tarar and Talal Chaudhry said the man, Ijaz Mallah, had been taken into custody in India, pressured to carry out tasks and then sent back to Pakistan. He was reportedly instructed to acquire military uniforms, SIM cards and phone records for espionage purposes.

These developments highlight heightened concerns over cross-border intelligence operations and efforts by law enforcement agencies to counter suspected foreign-backed activities.