TTP–TALIBAN, TERRORISM AND PAKISTAN

For decades, Afghanistan has been both a battlefield and a refuge for militant groups whose ambitions have transcended borders. Among the most troubling of these developments is the Taliban’s return to power in Kabul and their tacit or explicit support for terrorist outfits that continue to threaten Pakistan and the wider region. While Pakistan has borne the brunt of cross-border terrorism emanating from Afghan soil, the Afghan Taliban have largely remained passive, unwilling or unable to confront groups like the Tehrik Taliban Pakistan or the Islamic State Khorasan Province, despite the clear risks to regional stability.

The origins of the Taliban can be traced back to the chaos of post-Soviet Afghanistan, when war, displacement and failed state structures created fertile ground for ideologically driven militancy. Emerging from madrassas and refugee camps, the movement projected itself as a force for order, seeking to impose its strict interpretation of Sharia across Afghanistan. Over the decades, the Taliban evolved into a political and military actor that has become central to Afghanistan’s domestic politics, yet their ideology continues to shape their external behaviour, including their relationship with militant groups operating beyond their borders.

For Pakistan, the safety and protection of its people are non-negotiable. The Taliban must recognize that cooperation, accountability, and responsible governance are not optional, they are essential. Only by aligning their policies with these imperatives can Afghanistan hope to flourish and avoid remaining a persistent source of threat to its neighbours and the region at large

Pakistan, sharing a long and porous border with Afghanistan, has long borne the consequences of cross-border militancy. Groups like the TTP have exploited Afghan territory to launch attacks on civilians, security forces, and infrastructure, aiming not only to destabilise Pakistan but also to challenge its very state authority. These militants often operate as proxies for international actors seeking to weaken Pakistan’s position in the region. Despite repeated calls for cooperation, Afghanistan under the Taliban has largely shirked responsibility, framing the TTP as Pakistan’s internal problem or as refugees in need of shelter, a posture that is neither credible nor sustainable and underscores the region’s growing security vulnerabilities.

International concern over cross-border militancy has intensified. In a recent meeting of the ISIL and Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee at the UN Security Council 0n 20 November, Denmark, as chair, warned that the TTP poses a ‘serious threat’ to Central and South Asia, receiving ‘logistical and substantial support’ from Afghan authorities. The committee also highlighted the danger from IS-K, a rival militant faction operating in Afghanistan. Pakistan noted that groups like the TTP and BLA are thriving under their hosts’ patronage, often with indirect support from India, underscoring the complex interplay of ideology, state interests, and regional rivalries. The Taliban’s responses have been inconsistent, at times dismissing the TTP as Pakistan’s problem, at others calling them refugees but the international community remains sceptical. Without concrete action from Afghanistan, cross-border attacks will persist, further destabilising Pakistan and the region.

While it may be unrealistic to expect the Taliban to act decisively against the TTP given their shared ideological roots and history of cooperation in Afghanistan, there are measures within their capacity. Diplomacy, monitoring of militant networks, and restrictions on recruitment and training within Afghan territory could significantly reduce the threat. Pakistan’s demand that the Taliban curb cross-border attacks is not merely a national security requirement, it is a call for responsible governance and regional stability. Failure to address these threats carries serious consequences. The alternative to Taliban inaction is escalation, more attacks, heightened security responses, and growing mistrust between Pakistan and Afghanistan. A deterioration in bilateral ties would not only exacerbate border tensions but also create opportunities for hostile actors in the region to exploit divisions, further complicating the security environment. For Pakistan, which already faces internal security challenges, this is a risk it cannot afford.

The Taliban’s rise affects more than just Pakistan. Their governance, ideological rigidity, and sheltering of militant groups impact security across South and Central Asia, making Afghanistan under their rule a potential source of regional instability. Neighbours like Iran and China watch closely, concerned about ideological spillover and refugee flows. For Pakistan, the challenge is to balance security with engagement, asserting the right to protect its borders while keeping political, economic, and people-to-people ties with Kabul intact. Even then, Pakistan may maintain pragmatic relations, given the hundreds of thousands of Afghans in dire conditions, supporting stability and humanitarian needs while safeguarding its own interests.

The Taliban now face a moment of undeniable reality, they have very little choice. Continuing to ignore Pakistan’s legitimate security concerns would not only deepen their international isolation but also fuel instability across Afghanistan and the broader region. Militant activity unchecked within their border risks spilling into neighbouring countries, undermining peace and regional security. The only way available to them is one of responsibility, restraining extremist operations, engaging constructively with Pakistan, and contributing meaningfully to regional stability. Their actions will determine Afghanistan’s direction and shape the security environment of South and Central Asia for years to come.

