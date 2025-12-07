Trapped by temptation

Nowadays many online gambling websites and apps are being advertised in the cyberspace. It’s extremely concerning and changing the point of view of many towards earning money. These include 1xBet, Aviator games, Chicken Road, etc — their ads are normal on every social media platform. These platforms hook users with a small number of benefits at first and once you’re hooked, it is difficult to exit the app. If you lose your money, you’ll keep playing in hopes of recovering it.

Such apps mostly target young people, especially students, who are enticed by the idea of earning quick money.

It is essential that platforms that run ads for such websites should ban them. Our government authorities should also legally enforce a ban on such activities and deter the youth from getting trapped by spreading awareness about them. These gambling apps prey on naïve minds and exploit them out of their parents’ hard-earned money, with little to no reward in the end.

IKRAM BALOCH

HUB